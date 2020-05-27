CBC officer among COVID-19 positives

(CNS): When GIS released the COVID-19 test results for the latest batch of samples Tuesday, the three positives cases included one Customs and Border Control officer who was part of the test screening of front-line workers. The two other positives were also picked up through screening. None of the individuals have symptoms but they are all now in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

Alongside these three new positive cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that another 411 samples were negative from tests completed over the last 24 hours. There are still no COVID-19 patients in hospital and it is almost a month since anyone presented to the hospital or any healthcare facility with COVID-like symptoms.

All the samples tested since 27 April have been part of the screening process. One of these has some symptoms, but the CMO said the person has not needed hospital care and the symptoms do not seem to be COVID-19 related.

There have now been 137 confirmed cases of this coronavirus in the Cayman Islands and 9,815 people have been tested, which is now beginning to give government a more realistic view of the prevalence of the virus here. According to the latest figures 63 people have recovered and there are 74 active cases, most of whom are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, CBC Director Charles Clifford wished his officer well and said any need for further testing or isolation will be determined once a risk assessment is completed. More than 120 CBC officers and employees have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the ongoing testing of border staff.

CBC’s policy is to sanitize the work area of an employee that has tested positive for COVID-19 immediately after notification of a positive result.