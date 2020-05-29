Cayman economy inching open

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has drawn up the next set of curfew orders to replace those that expire this weekend, offering a glimmer of hope that almost all of the lockdown measures put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 could be gone before the end of June. All retail stores and the entire construction sector will open Monday, and a week later restaurants can open outdoor dining. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday that the country was moving into the rebuilding stage.

“Our testing results continue to indicate that whilst the virus is still amongst us, because of your efforts and sacrifices we have so far been winning the fight against it,” he said at Friday’s COVID-19 update. These efforts meant that people could “slowly emerge from our homes and to move about and feel a bit safer in doing so”.

Nevertheless, the first easing of restrictions, which will be implemented Monday, is confined to the opening of shops that do not involve close contact, real estate agents and construction, along with the relevant supporting trades.

Public gatherings are still restricted but from Monday everyone will be able to exercise anywhere, including on government walking tracks and the beach, any day for up to two hours. The public will also be able to play open air non-contact sports, such as golf and singles tennis, but not doubles.

The hard nighttime curfew will remain in place with just an additional 30 minutes of freedom, starting at 8pm and ending at 4:30am instead of 5am.

But things will change more on 7 June, when outside dining will also be allowed and up to six people from different households will be able to meet and share a table under strict criteria.

The hard curfew will be eased completely during the day on Sundays from 7 June, with the Sunday trading anomaly addressed by allowing everyone to use gas stations and mini-marts on Sundays, regardless of their name. The start time will also be extended in the evenings to 10pm, with food deliveries allowed an additional hour. Outside restaurants will be permitted to open until 9pm, giving people time to get home by 10pm.

However, families and friends will not be allowed to visit each other’s homes, as government moves to allow people to begin gathering in very small groups but only outside. “Our private homes have been, and should continue to be, the safest place for us to be and so gatherings in, or visits to, other households are not permitted,” the premier said.

Many other current restrictions will remain in place over the next three weeks, as well as the daily limited attendance at banks, supermarkets and all shops by name. The premier said all office-based businesses will remain on lockdown, as he encouraged employers, especially in financial services, to keep allowing staff to work from home.

The latest orders remain in place until 21 June, when Cayman can finally expect to drop to level two suppression, which will ease many more restrictions.

However, this will depend on the success of the next three weeks and the continued testing programme to monitor any surge in cases and stop the spread. Government is hoping to test a quarter of the population by the middle of June. Physical distancing, face and hygiene measures, as well as masks will be required to keep people safe, as more and more people interact, McLaughlin said.

“People must remain on their guard,” the premier said, adding that they should carefully consider when to leave home.

“If we continue to have the success we are having to suppress the virus then the plan is for us to move to Level 2 – Low Suppression on 21 June, which will then see a further easing of restrictions and continued expanded provisions under the guidance of the Level 3 mission and, of course, the advice of our medical experts,” McLaughlin stated.

At Level 2, the government expects the risk of the virus will be low enough that there will be an unlocking of high-interaction and high-touch businesses and services, a gradual increase in public gatherings and the return of external childcare in the home.

“I am sure this will come to the relief of many parents and guardians who have been working at home while home-schooling,” he said.

In an effort to support the domestic tourism market, the government may also open up hotels and condos for staycations.

“Over the next few weeks, these and other activities will be reviewed to ensure that when the public health situation permits, we will be ready and able to move forward,” the premier added.