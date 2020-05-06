‘Can’t celebrate yet’ says premier

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The release of Little Cayman from both the hard curfew and the shelter-in-place order after 94% of the population tested negative for coronavirus is no cause for celebration for the rest of the country, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Tuesday. Describing the two positive cases of front-line personnel announced today as “sobering”, McLaughlin said it showed that “we can’t start to celebrate in Grand Cayman just yet… or relax our vigilance”.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing, the premier said the curfews in Cayman Brac were not expected to be relaxed as much as they have been on Little Cayman, which has effectively gone from level five to level one because public health officials are certain the virus is not present on that island. McLaughlin said that the curfew would probably go to level three, or possible two, as the authorities are not yet certain that the Brac is completely free of the virus.

But on Grand Cayman it was clear from the test results that the curfew had to be lifted very slowly and carefully, going through each of the phases.

“While it is tempting for people to want us to relax more and more of the restrictions, the fundamental principle that has guided us all along still applies,” the premier said, explaining that this was to reduce the chance of community transmission by reducing the interaction of people

He urged the community to stay home and observe the relevant social distancing and hygiene protocols. “We are not yet out of the woods… We can definitely see a clearing but we are still very much in the woods as far as Grand Cayman is concerned,” the premier warned.

With the public increasingly questioning why government is making decisions to lift some restrictions and not others landscaping has become a key focus for many people who do not see this as an essential service but see it has led to a rise in the number of people out and about increasing the risk of virus spread.

The premier did not say whether or not he regretted lifting the restrictions on landscaping companies specifically, but he said there had been some confusion over the need for workers to get exemption letters to work in that sector. Outlining what was required, the premier said he hoped that this would get sorted out quickly.

McLaughlin said that as the curfew goes through the phased easing and different people are allowed back to work, the impact would be examined. He said he was unaware that there had been complaints that landscapers were not observing social distancing and other safety protocols. However, he accepted that enforcement could prove to be a challenge with the phased re-opening of businesses because people were not always going to follow the rules.

“I suspect that this is something we are going to have to continue to monitor. When we get, as I expect we will in a few weeks, to open back construction again, we are going to have to be very very vigilant about that as well, ” the premier said. “It is one thing for people to say they are going to follow all the protocols but experience shows us that unless there is a rigid system of monitoring and inspection most people don’t.”

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has responsibility for the dump, said large numbers of landscapers had turned up at the dump on Monday and they did not all have the requisite paperwork. He said that the Department of Environmental Health had instituted new rules restricting who can enter and when and reducing vehicles to one at a time at the drop-off point.