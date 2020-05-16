Business begins to emerge as restrictions relax

Staff at Uncle Bill’s, Grand Cayman

(CNS): As the HSA and local hospitals continue to ramp up testing for COVID-19 with very few positive results, the CIG is allowing some businesses to emerge from lockdown. From next Tuesday, the Cayman Islands Government is allowing the reopening of hardware stores and home depots, car dealerships and other businesses that sell parts and maintain vehicles, garages, boat maintenance and repair businesses, car wash businesses and pest control, as well as construction and its related services.

Construction, building and maintenance businesses, including engineering plumbing, electrical and air-conditioning and similar services will be allowed to operate under the new regulations that take effect next Tuesday.

“This is an area that has given us a great deal of trouble to come up with an arrangement that allows the reopening of that sector to be conducted fairly but minimises public health risk in a sector that has more than 8,000 workers and where people necessarily come into close contact with each other,” Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Friday’s press briefing.

There are 1,968 entities with a trade and business licence to operate in this sector, he said, and they could not provide coronavirus testing for all of the workers that they employ.

So, they identified projects that were close to completion, only needing final inspections. Pubic health is in the process of testing all of the workers for these 45 or so projects, which is just over 100 people, after which they will be allowed to proceed by early next week. Once they are compete and get signed off, that triggers payment to the contractor and then they are in a better position to pay subcontractors, McLaughlin explained.

Work on a second category of construction projects, which is commercial and multi-family dwellings, could begin as early as next week, he said. This includes about 65 projects across Grand Cayman under active construction, meaning the project has received an inspection report since 1 January. This will result in up to 3,000 workers getting back to work.

The leads of these projects have been contacted and asked to submit the names of all their workers, who will then be tested for COVID-19 and afterwards be exempted from lockdown.

A third group of construction projects is single-family dwellings and duplexes. The leads for these will be contacted the week of 25 May and their workers will also be tested before being allowed to resume work.

McLaughlin said the government’s strategy is to test about 3,200 people within the next two weeks. This is 40% of the entire construction workforce, and if the results allow, the rest of the construction workers can go back to work on 1 June.

However, public health will continue random testing and will inspect sites without prior notice to ensure that the proper protocols are being observed, such as wearing masks and hygiene, the premier said. The transportation of workers will also be monitored to ensure that it is being done as thoughtfully as possible.

Turning to public transport, McLaughlin said that these vehicles will be able to operate from Tuesday, but only with 50% of their carrying capacity and everyone must wear masks inside the vehicle.

According to the new regulations, masks must be worn in all enclosed public spaces where it is difficult or impossible for people to remain six feet apart. They also permit the owners of the establishments to deny entry to anyone not wearing a mask or following protocols.

Beauticians, hairdressers and barber shops will remain closed, as the premier said this one of the most dangerous areas because of the need for very close contact between people.

Businesses such as office supply stores and bookshops can continue to deliver and offer kerbside collection but cannot have customers inside for the time being. The premier explained that only places deemed big enough and have the ability to put in place distance protocols were allowed to open during this phase.

Hospitals, doctors’ offices and dentists are still not open for non-emergency or critical appointments. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee noted that currently people can go to see their GP or specialist for an urgent issue, and telemedicine is available for some routine issues.

He said that the Heath Practice Commission, which advises the government on this, was “keenly aware” that people need to see their doctors. “I can’t promise anything as it is a government decision,” he said, but thought that this might be included at the next suppression level.