Brackers cleared to go fishing

Sister Islands MLAs, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Cayman Brac residents can look forward to an easing of curfew restrictions on Friday, after Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed that the shelter-in-place order for that island was moving to level three, which means Brackers can go fishing again. With almost a third of the population on the Brac having been tested for COVID-19 and no cases of community transfer, the restrictions have been eased, allowing people to go back into the water.

Life for residents on the Sister Islands, while certainly not back to normal, will be a lot different to life on Grand Cayman. People living on the Brac will now be free to move around the island, go to the beach or the supermarket on any day, and many businesses will re-open during soft curfew hours. There will still be an evening curfew but the hard lockdown on Sundays will be lifted.

The results so far for the Brac coronavirus testing programme, which is still underway, show no trace of the virus. There has been only one reported case on the island, which was well over one month ago, in a patient with a travel history, and no one else has reported COVID-19 symptoms to the health services there.

Consequently, new regulations were drawn up by Cabinet and gazetted Thursday, paving the way for many of the COVID-19 related restrictions to be lifted for the Brac, provided social distancing is maintained.

This means that outdoor, but not indoor, restaurants will be able to open. However, the premier warned that until the number of negative tests on the island grows to 50% of the population, the bars will remain closed. The regulations also allow up to 25 people to gather, which means church and service clubs will be able to meet again, though people will be required to wear masks indoors. Meanwhile, care homes will remain closed to visitors given the vulnerability of the elderly to this virus.

While the risk from the virus is much less for Cayman Brac, with cargo as well as emergency and essential personnel still arriving, the threat is not completely eliminated. Anyone wanting to travel to the Brac from Grand Cayman will be required to quarantine for 14 days and pass two negative tests before being permitted to go straight to the airport.

“We’ve released Little Cayman from bondage and we’ve eased up Cayman Brac in a great way,” the premier said after announcing the changes at the daily briefing on Thursday.

He said government was moving forward with the re-opening of the community and indicated that Grand Cayman would also be able “in relatively short order, results permitting, to move to the next stage”, which would include garages opening among other services.

McLaughlin said government was working on producing a public document that would outline the phased re-opening plan. “We are doing many many things all at once but there is only so much ‘bandwidth’,” he said.

The premier stated that the work required to create the bespoke regulations to first open up Little Cayman, which is now at level two, and Cayman Brac, which has move to level three, had taken up a considerable amount of time. “But work is underway,” he said, referring to making public a broader phased opening plan for Grand Cayman.