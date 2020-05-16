Beaches open Tuesday with some restrictions

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): There will be no hard curfew during the day this Sunday, but otherwise the current lockdown measures will remain much the same until next Tuesday, 18 May, following the long weekend. But after that, people will be able to exercise on the beach, swim in the sea and go fishing, as well as swim and play tennis at their strata, though there will be restrictions to all these longed for activities

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne outlined the new curfew regulations at Friday’s press briefing, where he explained that, from Tuesday, the time allowed for daily exercise is increasing from 90 minutes to two hours but still must be between 5:15am and 7pm. However, people can now drive to the beach or other locations in order to exercise, starting this weekend.

And from Tuesday, people will be allowed to once again go to the public beaches, but only for exercise, between 5:15am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, subject to the restrictions by day of the week and surname (A-K on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, L-Z on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). This is to reduce the number of people on the beach on any given day, the premier explained.

However, there will still be no beach access at all on Sundays. This, the premier explained, is because they could not find a way to make access fair without allowing everyone onto the beach.

Exercise at the beach includes walking, swimming and fishing from the shoreline, as well as paddle-boarding and kayaking in sight of shore, but not scuba diving or riding waverunners. And people must still practice social distancing with no groups larger than two people. No picnics, camping, barbecuing, sunbathing or other gatherings are yet permitted on public beaches.

Fishing by boat will also be permitted under the new rules from 5:15am to 7pm, but only two people can be on board. No inter-island travel is allowed and boats will not be allowed to drop anchor or remain at Starfish Point, Rum Point and the Sandbar, not will it be permitted to exercise, fish or swim at these locations except for people who live there.

These “no-go zones” are Cayman’s major marine attractions, Premier Alden McLaughlin explained. Reminiscing about “happy times” sitting in the shallow water, drinking and listening to music, he said this was exactly the type of behaviour they are trying to prevent “during this critical period”.

Sailing boats and leisure craft are still not allowed.

Other relaxations of the shelter-in-place rules will be access to pools and tennis court in strata properties, but people must maintain social distancing rules, so people who are not from the same household are limited to groups of two.

However, there was a big ‘no’ to playground use by children even in strata properties. McLaughlin said that Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee was “absolutely terrified of that prospect” because, as a group, children are the biggest single vector of the disease.

“They are generally asymptomatic; they naturally find it difficult to social distance, and transmit the disease very effectively,” he said, adding that, like early learning centres, playgrounds will be among the last things to be re-opened.

CoP Byrne said the hard lockdown curfew, which remains in place between 8pm and 5am every day including Sunday, became effective Friday 15 May at 5am and will run for 18 days until 5am on Tuesday, 2 June.

“I think we can all have a small moment of celebration today,” the premier said, noting that the easing of restriction was because results are trending “very much in the right direction”. He said this meant that Cayman was able to move from Level 4 – high suppression to Level 3 – moderate suppression.

He thanked the people of the Cayman Islands for their cooperation and support for the government over measures taken and the many sacrifices to ensure that the virus does not spread rapidly through the community “harming health, causing death and reeking even more economic damage than the shutdown necessarily has done and is doing”.