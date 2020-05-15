Antibody testing coming to Cayman

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): As he revealed that there was just one more COVID-19 positive case in the Cayman Islands, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that antibody testing for the novel coronavirus will be introduced here “in the near future”, after Public Health England approved the use of two platforms to do such tests. The Roche system will used by Health City Cayman Islands and the Abbott system will be used by the HSA, he said.

Speaking at Friday’s press briefing, the CMO explained that the immunoglobulin G (IgG) testing that this provides will give a history of whether someone has been infected rather than the current status of a person, so the local health authorities will continue to use the PCR testing to find out current infection rate.

However, while Dr Lee described this as “exciting news”, he did not agree that these tests were critical, explaining that they may only be able to say if someone is immune for a “season”, a period of time that has not even been defined. “But at least it may give us some view as to how many people in the community have been infected,” he said.

Dr Lee said that the antibody tests might also be used in some way when Cayman starts opening up, but would not be used for people coming home to Cayman who have a right to be here.

Outlining current figures for coronavirus in Cayman, he said that the single new positive was from a known contact case.

Testing appears to have outstripped the goal of 450 per day, as Dr Lee announced 558 new test results, 486 of which were done by the HSA and 72 by the CTMH Doctors Hospital. Of the 94 reported cases, nine are symptomatic, 28 are asymptomatic and 54 are recovered. In addition, the two cases who were in hospital for unrelated issues but were positive for COVID-19 have now been released. A total of 5,900 people have so far been tested.

There are currently 59 people in the government isolation facilities, though Dr Lee said that figure was expected to increase with the arrival of more people from Miami today. There are also 104 people currently self-isolating.