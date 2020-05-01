Almost $2m pledged to Dart seed cash

(CNS): A new foundation has been created by the Dart Group to manage the private sector fund announced earlier this month to support readiness, relief and recovery efforts in the Cayman Islands when needed, including dealing with the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund was seeded with CI$1 million from Ken Dart and since then additional commitments of nearly $2 million have been made by individuals and corporations in the private sector.

A press release from R3 Cayman Foundation, which will manage the fund, said that the money will be used in the event of any natural or man-made emergency or disaster, including, but not exclusive to, COVID-19. Once incorporated, R3 Foundation Cayman will be registered as a non-profit organisation.

In addition to the initial donation, Dart has pledged to match other private sector donations up to another CI$4 million.

“By pooling resources and expertise, the private sector can leverage its strengths to make an invaluable contribution to each of the three islands’ preparation, response and resilience in times of national emergency,” said Mark VanDevelde, CEO of Dart Enterprises.

“Drawing on the new Foundation Company legislation, R3 Cayman Foundation’s Board of Directors will be responsible for all decisions from this point forward, including how funds will be allocated towards readiness, relief and recovery efforts for COVID-19 and national emergencies in the future,” he added.

The foundation will complement existing government-led efforts by supporting local non-profit organisations with funding for projects in the three Rs of a disaster cycle.

These are ‘readiness’, which involves safeguarding the Cayman Islands by preparing for a range of potential natural (biological, climatological) or man-made (technical, chemical) disasters; ‘relief’, which is coordinating assistance for people or entities affected by a disaster or emergency; and ‘recovery’, which is rebuilding communities, stimulating the economy and protecting the environment through short and mid-term initiatives.

This foundation is now in the final phase of being established and the directors include Joannah Bodden Small, Annikki Brown, Pilar Bush, Chris Duggan, Woody Foster, Richard Hew, Bryan Hunter, Nicoela McCoy, Carla Reid and David Ritch. Governor Martyn Roper will serve as principal, a key governance role with sole authority for the appointment and removal of supervisors. Former attorney general Richard Coles will be appointed as a supervisor.

The board will meet in the coming days to begin mapping the priority areas for COVID-19 related funding.

“The intent of R3 Cayman Foundation is to complement the good work already being done in our community and consolidate private sector support of organisations active in these areas,” said Woody Foster. By collaborating and communicating with non-profits and government agencies, we can ensure a more efficient and thoughtful distribution of funds.”

The law firm Appleby advised on the new Foundation Company structure and local accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers has indicated its willingness to provide annual audit services pro bono.