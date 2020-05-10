Airlift rolls on as hundreds leave

(CNS): Over the last seven weeks since the airports closed in March evacuation flights have continued to take foreign nationals home and almost one thousand people have left the Cayman Islands. On Friday Governor Martyn Roper, who has been overseeing the airlifts, confirmed that 921 people have gone home on these special charters to various destinations, from Costa Rica to the UK.

However, with estimates that there were almost 70,000 people living in Cayman, with as many as 30,000 permit holders, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the population is still believed to be more than 60,000. After Cayman began its lockdown procedures and announced that the borders would be closing on Sunday, 22 March, at 11:59pm, people began leaving but many have also returned.

Between 15 and 22 March, when Owen Roberts International Airport was closed, 12,574 people left the islands, but 4,003 people returned, leaving a net migration of 8,571. Although almost a 1,000 more people have left since then, the governor said another 370 people have returned on the various evacuation and airlifts that have been organised.

And the airlifts continue. Cayman Airways has scheduled another flight for Miami next Friday and seats are now on sale. A limited number of Caymanians will be able to return on this flight but they must be on a pre-approved list to access those seats. A CAL flight is also going to the Dominican Republic next Sunday, 17 May.

For full details of these flights visit CAL’s website here.

Meanwhile, the governor has said that efforts are being made to organise another British Airways air-bridge flight. His office also remains in discussions with the governments of Jamaica, India and the Philippines to help others who want to leave, although the situation of airlift remains challenging.

Earlier this week Roper noted that the Nicaraguan government was still refusing to accept returning nationals but will keep the situation under review.

The governor also urged foreign nationals who believe the employment situation will improve in Cayman soon and have opted not to take advantage of the air evacuations to re-consider if they have an opportunity to leave. He said that even as the economy re-opens and work opportunities emerge here again, Caymanians who have lost their jobs will be first in line.