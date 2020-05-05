AG rehashing port ref arguments in appeal

Shirley Roulstone (Credit: Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The Attorney General’s Chambers plan to rehash all the arguments made during a judicial review, which was brought by a member of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, at an appeal on Wednesday. Last month the premier claimed that the appeal was going ahead in order to address the overreach by the court and not the port vote issue, which was now a moot point.

However, it appears that the Cayman Islands Government is re-arguing the whole case against the court’s findings in favour of Shirley Roulstone’s challenge to its port referendum law.

There was some surprise that the CIG was pressing ahead with its appeal in this case in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Speaking at a COVID-19 update briefing on 16 April, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the issue was no longer on his government’s agenda, indicating that the deal that had been struck to build the controversial cruise port project had gone south. However, it was already clear that tourism, especially cruise tourism, will be on its knees for many months, and that holding a referendum in the near future would be impossible.

McLaughlin said at that press briefing that the reason why the Attorney General’s Chamber was still pursuing the appeal was not about the referendum but to address the “major” constitutional issue of the courts overriding elected legislators. He said it was about the decision by the judge to quash the original law rather than direct the legislature to address the issue, which could not be left unchallenged because of the wider implications.

But according to the revised skeleton arguments filed after the premier’s comments, the CIG has put forward five full grounds of appeal, rehashing the its position from the original judicial hearing.

The government will argue that the judge was wrong to find in Roulstone’s favour and that the Constitution does not require framework legislation for a people-initiated referendum before a bespoke law can be passed in response to a successful petition, as was the case with the referendum over the cruise port.

However, the CIG has already stated that it plans to pass supporting general legislation for a people-initiated referendum and that it no longer plans to rush ahead with a vote, which had been the concern of the campaigners who had succeeded in securing the necessary number of signatures to trigger a vote.

While McLaughlin has made it clear that the cruise project is no longer on the agenda for this administration, the government lawyers appear set to pursue a costly full appeal this week against all of the arguments.

The case is scheduled for three days of appeal court time and involves at least three QCs from the UK, as well as a dozen supporting attorneys who will be arguing the full appeal via Zoom.