600 more COVID-19 negative tests reported

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Cayman recorded just one positive COVID-19 case among Monday’s test results from the latest batch of samples taken from across the community. That positive sample came from a contact of another positive person, while 600 other results were all negative. But Chief Medical Officer Dr Lee urged people to wear masks and continue frequent hand washing and social distancing because the virus is still among us and the odd case keeps popping up.

The CMO said it was vitally important to keep paying attention to social distancing and asked everyone to wear a mask in a public place. While government has not yet mandated that in law, he said that as the chief medical officer he was now directing people to do so.

Dr Lee also said it is now much easier to get a COVID-19 test, as he urged anyone with possible symptoms to immediately self-isolated and then call the flu hotline to arrange a test.

Cayman has now tested over 2,528 people, which places the jurisdiction among the world’s top testers per capita. There have been 75 positive cases here since the outbreak began and 14 people have now recovered.

Just two people with the virus are currently in hospital but they are both at Health City suffering from other health conditions and showing no ill-effects from the coronavirus. Another 31 patients are still battling the virus at home or in government quarantine, while another 27 remain asymptomatic.

To date, the only person to die of the virus was ‘patient zero’, a cruise ship passenger who was was taken to Health City after suffering two heart attacks aboard the ship and later proved to also have the virus.

Dr Lee confirmed that leaked data about the virus spread, which was circulated on social media on Monday, comprised internal government documents and was part of a whole batch of information that was being collated for a planned public presentation.

However, the CMO said that the map was not something he felt should be in the public domain. Although people from all districts have tested positive, he believed that the small numbers in some placed patients at risk of identification and potential stigma. Dr Lee said their privacy overrode the public interest.

The map gives only a snapshot of where those who had tested positive by 25 April lived and shows no unexpected numbers regarding the spread, as it largely reflects the population density of the districts, with the bulk of the cases being in West Bay and George Town.

The CMO did share some of the demographics of those who have tested positive and the most common symptoms (primarily a cough which was present in 73% of patients in the Cayman Islands) and the comorbidity conditions of those who have become sick, which was topped by people with hypertension.

As public health officials ramp up testing, a bigger picture will emerge about the spread of the virus on Grand Cayman in the next two weeks. However, a major clue that Cayman is not suffering from significant community transmission is the lack of very sick people presenting at the hospital and the very limited number of hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, with no reported cases at all on Little Cayman and just one on Cayman Brac, the Sister Islands are soon going to be released from lockdown.

Dr Lee said that 92% of the population on Little Cayman has now been tested and all of the samples have been negative. Around one fifth of the population of Cayman Brac has also been tested and another 200 or so samples are in process. If there are no new positive results, the curfew restrictions on both islands, starting with Little Cayman, are expected to be lifted in the next few days.