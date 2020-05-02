2lbs of ganja washes up on Brac

Ganja found on Cayman Brac beach

(CNS): Customs and Border Control officers on patrol on South Side East Road in Cayman Brac this morning came across a ganja package that had washed ashore. The officers called the police around 8am Wednesday to report the find. When the police arrived they recovered the taped up package, which was found to contain some 2lbs of drugs.

Both the CBC and RCIPS officers conducted further searches of the area but nothing else was found.