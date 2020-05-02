$2.35M of cocaine found on beach by DoE

Cocaine packages found on the beach 28 April

Cocaine packages found in April destroyed by the DEH

(CNS): Officers from the Department of Environment stumbled across a massive haul of cocaine while on patrol in the Collier’s Beach area of East End last Tuesday. Just after 11:30am the team came across a torn duffle bag with taped packages inside. The bag turned out to contain 20 parcels of what was believed to be cocaine, weighing over 52lbs, which would have had a street value of more than $2.35 million.

The police who responded to the DoE call took possession of the significant drug haul. An extensive search of the affected shoreline was then carried out by land-based officers, the police helicopter and Cayman Islands Coast Guard to ensure that no other packages had come ashore. However, no other suspicious items were found during the search.

The contents of the packages have now destroyed at the landfill with the assistance of the Department of Environmental Health.