1,500 new COVID cases in Caribbean, zero in Cayman

Flu Clinic at the George Town hospital

(CNS): As testing for COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands continues to reach the goal set by health authorities, another 494 tests results have come in over the last 24 hours and are all negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee stressed that there have been no new positive cases in the Cayman Islands that have required clinical management since 27 April. All the positive cases reported since then were found through the wider screening programme and none of them presented with any symptoms.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), among member states there are now 1,964 confirmed cases, 86 deaths and 734 people have fully recovered.

In its latest situation report on 18 May, CARPHA said that in the three days since its previous report on 15 May, confirmed cases had risen by 1,498 (8%) to a total of 19,476 in 33 countries/territories within the Caribbean. There have been 770 deaths recorded in the Caribbean region as at 18 May.

Meanwhile, as scientists work to learn more about this completely new disease, a recent Harvard University study found that warmer and more humid conditions may slow the spread of COVID-19. However, the authors stress that weather alone is not enough to fully contain the transmission of the disease and people should continue with recommended measures, such as social distancing and hygiene.

“The best way to think about weather is as a secondary factor here,” Mohammad Jalali, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, told the Washington Post.

Scientists at Princeton University and the National Institutes of Health also looked at the effects of climate on the spread of this pandemic. But while they found that humidity may cause “modest changes to pandemic size and duration”, their study suggests that “in the absence of effective control measures… summer temperatures will not substantially limit pandemic growth”.