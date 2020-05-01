1,000s of PPE kits and test swabs arrive

PPE kits offloaded from the chartered cargo plane

(CNS): A shipment of 30,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, vital for front-line healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and 52,000 swabs necessary to testing for the virus arrived in Cayman Thursday. With both in short supply, the PPE kits made their way here with the help of Health City Cayman Islands, while the Dart facilitated the arrival of the swabs, both working with government. All the critical equipment came from China, with everyone involved in the shipments tackling challenges to get them here.

“Testing remains a vital objective for government and a key part of our strategy to open-up the economy whilst keeping everyone in Cayman safe,” said Governor Martyn Roper, who worked with Dart to get the swabs here. “The process and logistics of ensuring we can do this are challenging. We have had great successes with procuring the testing kits from Korea, extraction kits from the USA and UK, and now this new order of swabs, which are absolutely vital. The battle continues, however, to ensure that our labs receive other vital supplies.”

Chris Duggan from the Dart logistics team said it was vital for the public and private sectors to collaborate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were very happy to be able to leverage our contacts and resources to facilitate the procurement of these swabs, and it was the collective efforts of the Dart team, and the teams at the HSA and the governor’s office that enabled us to successfully get them to Cayman.”

Meanwhile, as PPE supplies have been dwindling, the HSA has struggled to get full kits as much larger countries push small jurisdictions like Cayman out of the market. But Health City Director of Business Development Shomari Scott said that hospital was strategically positioned to help because of the partnership with large government-owned Chinese manufacturers through Narayana Health, the Indian health group that owns Health City.

“Due to these over-a-decade-long partnerships, Health City was able to get a quick production slot with the manufacturers ahead of much larger countries,” Scott said, noting that they were also able to procure the full kits. “After Health City started the procurement process, the Chinese government stopped the majority of companies that had only recently started producing these supplies in order to curb issues with the quality. Thankfully, Health City was well placed with one of the established manufacturing companies

that was approved to produce the authentic goods,” he explained.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and the governor’s office were also instrumental in getting the kits through the Chinese bureaucracy and inspections so that they could leave China. In an effort to avoid shipping through the US, given the issue over seizures there, the PPE followed a winding route via Mexico and Jamaica, with the shipment being split up into smaller planes on its last leg from Jamaica to Cayman.



