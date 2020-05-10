10 new COVID cases include 3 front-line staff

Foster’s Airport

(CNS): Foster’s has reported that a third member of staff, this time at their airport location, has tested positive for COVID-19, and one person who works for mobile food vendors, Al La Kebab, has also tested positive. These were among the ten new cases reported by health authorities on Thursday out of a batch of 383 results over the last 24 hours. All of the additional 28 tests taken at HMP Northward yesterday were negative.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, the new results were all detected through the screening programme, and the ten positives are likely to be community acquired cases. They are all now in isolation and contact tracing in each case has already begun. None of these cases appears to be linked with each other, he noted.

The three front-line workers from Foster’s and Al La Kebab are all asymptomatic, the companies have reported.

Laura Silverman, one of the owners of Al La Kebab, said all their staff members have been tested. As well as the one person who was positive, all other staff members with whom they were recently in close contact have also been quarantined.

Al La Kebab truck

Both of the Al La Kebab locations, at Marquee Plaza and the Red Bay truck, are open as usual, having been sanitized first thing this morning. As well as regular extensive cleaning, they have conducted additional stringent sanitation and deep-cleaning procedures, Silverman said. The West Bay location was closed in early April.

“We remain in close contact with the Heath Service Authority and are following all of their recommended guidelines,” Silverman said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “We continue to require all of our team members to follow stringent safety protocols. This includes our staff being provided, and being required to use, personal protective equipment. As a result of these and the other measures we are taking, we are confident that we will be able to continue to serve the Cayman community safely.”

Foster’s, which reported Monday night that two workers from the branch in West Bay, Foster’s Republix, were positive for the disease, said that over 720 of their staff have so far been tested for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for supermarket said that the Airport store “will perform disinfection-level cleaning once the store closes this evening at 7pm”. A third-party janitorial service has been scheduled to come into Foster’s Airport while the store is closed to carry out additional sanitation measures using electrostatic sanitation systems throughout the store.

Anyone who worked closely with the covid-positive staff member in the last three days has “been guided according to contact tracing guidelines set forth by the Cayman Islands Government”, Foster’s said.

“Unfortunately, dealing with positive cases of COVID-19 is the new normal, globally. We’ve worked with the other supermarkets on island to align our protocols to ensure all are responding to positive cases quickly and effectively with safety as our top priority,” said Julian Foster, Marketing Senior Manager.

In accordance with company policy, the affected employees will be taken care of during the quarantine period and upon their return to work, Foster’s said.

Health authorities said the HSA’s polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory is going through a scheduled maintenance day and so will only be reporting clinically urgent specimens.