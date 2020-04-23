Work permit job ads now mandated via WORC

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday

(CNS): The premier has presented to the Legislative Assembly the long-awaited change to the work permit system to make it mandatory to post all job vacancies on JobsCayman, the internal portal for Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), if an employer is seeking a work permit. Lawmakers on both sides hope that this change, one of a number of amendments to immigration legislation brought by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Thursday, will result in Caymanian job-seekers being prioritised.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated massive increase in local unemployment, government has accelerated the online services surrounding work permit applications. Making the WORC portal the central clearing house means that all applications by local workers for jobs will be documented and tracked. Employers will have to contact unsuccessful applicants and explain why they have not been given the post.

This was always intended to be a key part of the enforcement process and the goal to improve the system by making it fair and more transparent. However, the current health crisis and the need to work online, given the shelter-in-place orders has pushed things forward. The lack of printed newspapers at present also makes the previously mandated adverts in print impossible.

As a result, the previous legal requirement to run two job advertisements in a printed newspaper has been dropped. Instead, employers will need to post their jobs on the portal for 14 days. From there agents at WORC will ensure that suitable locals looking for employment get an opportunity to apply and have that application acknowledged. Job-seekers can also make an application on their own merit through the portal and have that process tracked by WORC.

As MLAs welcomed the changes, Austin Harris (PRO) noted that it replaced the previous honour system, where employers just told the relevant boards that there were no local applicants or they were not suitable but did not have to demonstrate how they had addressed the applications when they applied for work permits.

Now they will have to show what happened with local applicants and give transparent explanations about why they rejected them before they are granted a work permit. This process will also apply to renewals, which is particularly relevant right now during the curfew since new applications are on hold due to the borders being closed.

During the debate, Opposition Leader Arden McLean said that the most important thing was for government to ensure that the changes are enforced. He said there could be “no more excuses” from employers and that going forward after this pandemic, Cayman had a chance to do things differently.

McLean said that overseas workers would always play an important part here but “Caymanians have to come first”. He urged government to make enough provision to ensure that local people got the work available, as this was a time when Caymanians needed jobs. Local people had to emerge from this pandemic better than before, the opposition leader said, as he called for a paradigm shift and to re-write the future for local people.

As the premier explained and outlined other elements of the bill, he highlighted the shift to an online focus for WORC. He also noted that the law made provision to waive the requirement for certain documents, which are difficult to get at present, to allow people to apply for work permit renewals.

He said that people could make permanent residency applications online without all the necessary documents, which could be submitted at a later date, and noted that fees can now be paid online via electronic transfer.

McLaughlin said other amendments to the legislation had been made to address the situation relating to the shelter-in-place orders related to COVID-19.

As he wrapped up the debate, the premier said he believed that the public understood what government was trying to so with the amendments.

He said that the health crisis had seen WORC shift the services online quicker than anticipated, and while there may be some technical glitches along the way, the overall goal was to improve the service for both local job seekers and employers seeking work permits.