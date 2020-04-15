Work continues to facilitate evacuation flights

| 15/04/2020 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has confirmed that work on evacuation flights is making good progress and flights to Miami, Canada and Nicaragua will be organised in the first instance to help get expatriates home in the face of the COVID-19 lockdowns. While organising a flight to Jamaica has proved more challenging, he said, work continues to persuade the authorities there to allow an airlift.

Roper also said that another British Airways government charter from the UK is expected in about ten days.

However, people from India currently living in the Cayman Islands will not be able to fly home yet because the Indian government has shut down their airports for a further three weeks. Speaking at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor said the full details on potential flights out of Cayman will be revealed once they are confirmed. He also acknowledged that people are concerned about their pets and transporting them is also under consideration.

The premier has noted at previous briefings that organising these airlifts is not as straight forward as people may imagine. In addition to persuading foreign governments to allow planes to land, he has said the risk to the Cayman Airways flight crew who will man these regional evacuations has to be considered.

CNS has learned that this remains a specific concern and staff do not yet appear to have been given any reassurances about testing or how their own potential exposure and resulting quarantine will work.

Other considerations include Caymanians and residents who want to return and the need to get the message to them that a condition of return is mandatory isolation at a government facility for at least two weeks.

However, the premier has stated on numerous occasions that expatriates without work will have to be airlifted out at some point if their former employers are not taking responsibility for them because government will not be able to support all of those stranded here going forward, given the economic challenges that Cayman, like every country in the world, is facing.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Health, health and safety, Transport

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    15/04/2020 at 1:48 pm

    From living as if there’s no tomorrow to “ government will not be able to support all of those stranded here”.

    Unless CIG arranges all get to their final destinations, not just dumped in Miami, London or Toronto, many without money or credit cards, they risk to become
    the focus of many news channels around the world.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    15/04/2020 at 1:33 pm

    It’s odd that Jamaica (some 12,788 permits as of Nov 2019) and Honduras (some 1,070 permits in mid 2018) are expecting us to delight them with the favour of selling them our surplus test kit, while they won’t accept the dropping off their own citizens at our cost, using our own aircraft.

    10
    2
    Reply
  3. Rastaman says:
    15/04/2020 at 1:29 pm

    Jamaica no problem, just organise a fleet of canoes to come over carrying “supplies” and they can ferry passengers back on the return trip.

    16
    3
    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

But before you send your question, we suggest that you check the CIG Coronavirus website’s Q&A page, which might have your answer.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.