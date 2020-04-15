Work continues to facilitate evacuation flights

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has confirmed that work on evacuation flights is making good progress and flights to Miami, Canada and Nicaragua will be organised in the first instance to help get expatriates home in the face of the COVID-19 lockdowns. While organising a flight to Jamaica has proved more challenging, he said, work continues to persuade the authorities there to allow an airlift.

Roper also said that another British Airways government charter from the UK is expected in about ten days.

However, people from India currently living in the Cayman Islands will not be able to fly home yet because the Indian government has shut down their airports for a further three weeks. Speaking at yesterday’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor said the full details on potential flights out of Cayman will be revealed once they are confirmed. He also acknowledged that people are concerned about their pets and transporting them is also under consideration.

The premier has noted at previous briefings that organising these airlifts is not as straight forward as people may imagine. In addition to persuading foreign governments to allow planes to land, he has said the risk to the Cayman Airways flight crew who will man these regional evacuations has to be considered.

CNS has learned that this remains a specific concern and staff do not yet appear to have been given any reassurances about testing or how their own potential exposure and resulting quarantine will work.

Other considerations include Caymanians and residents who want to return and the need to get the message to them that a condition of return is mandatory isolation at a government facility for at least two weeks.

However, the premier has stated on numerous occasions that expatriates without work will have to be airlifted out at some point if their former employers are not taking responsibility for them because government will not be able to support all of those stranded here going forward, given the economic challenges that Cayman, like every country in the world, is facing.