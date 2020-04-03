Woman denies murder in NS stabbing

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Olga Elizabeth Smith (36) has pleaded not guilty to murder when she appeared in court Thursday, charged with killing Marvin Xavier Conolly Armendarez, from West Bay, last month. Smith was granted bail to return to court on 7 May for a further mention about the case. Conolly, who had been stabbed multiple times, was found unresponsive at Smith’s home in Splendid View Boulevard, North Side, around 3am on Sunday, 17 March.

He was immediately taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith, who is understood to be Conolly’s former lover, was arrested at the scene and charged a few days later.