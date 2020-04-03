Weather boss warns of busy storm season

Damage caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004

(CNS): While 2020 has already proved to be quite a year for the Cayman Islands, the country’s top weather expert is now reminding people that, regardless of our troubles so far, the forthcoming Atlantic hurricane season could cause even more. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake in January, the dump fires and now the pandemic will not reduce the risk this season, which forecasters say will be above average, as they predict 16 named storms and eight hurricanes, four of them major.

In his round up of the 2019 season and the review of the one due to start in less than two months, John Tibbetts, the director of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said the natural and man-made disasters so far this year do not make us immune to storms.

“With everything going on and what we have been through this year we must now turn our attention to the hurricane season. Please be reminded that, regardless of what has happened, it does not decrease the possibility of the Cayman Islands being impacted by hurricanes,” Tibbetts warned.

He said that Cayman takes its guide for the season from the Colorado State team’s April 2020 forecast, which calls for an above average season with four major hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) prediction is the second guide and that will be available in May.

The Colorado scientists said they expected a slightly busier season because of the likely absence of El Niño and a warmer Atlantic Ocean.

“Tropical and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are currently warmer than their long-term average values and are consequently also considered a factor favoring an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season,” the team said in a press release about the predictions.

El Niño tends to increase upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean into the tropical Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes as they try to form. In its absence, storms can form more easily, and coupled with a warmer ocean which provides fuel for tropical cyclone formation, this favours more cyclone activity.

The team predicts that 2020 hurricane activity will be about 140% of the average season. By comparison, 2019 was about 120% of the average. However, Hurricane Dorian devastated the northwestern Bahamas and Tropical Storm Imelda caused tremendous flooding in portions of southeast Texas.

It only takes one storm to devastate the region it hits, and Tibbetts warned people not to be complacent if the early part of the season, from 1 June, is quiet.

“During the season, there are usually low numbers of hurricanes in the first half, leading the public to question the accuracy of the forecast. The peak is considered to be around mid-September and the second half of the season tends to produce very powerful hurricanes, some of which form in the western Caribbean,” Tibbetts warned.

“The three problems with these late season storms forming in the western Caribbean include possible short warning times, erratic paths and potential of rapid intensification,” Tibbetts said, as he pointed to Cayman’s experience with Hurricanes Mitch in 1998, Michelle in 2001 and Paloma in 2009. “Residents not aware of the late season climatology of the region may be caught preparing for a weak storm but get caught when a major storm hits.”

Storm and weather information from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service can be found on the CINWS website, as well as its Facebook page and weather app.