WB man racks up offences after traffic stop

(CNS): A 21-year-old West Bay was charged with ten offenses last Friday after just one traffic stop. Police revealed yesterday that the man was arrested just before 8am on 10 April after officers on patrol stopped the silver Honda Accord he was driving in the district and he began racking up the alleged crimes. He was pulled over at the junction of West Church Street and Town Hall Road because the car had no licence plates.

When the police spoke with the driver, he was not able to provide valid identification and he gave what turned out to be a false name and address. As officers arrested the man he became aggressive and began resisting the police. He was then arrested again on suspicion of driving without being qualified and disorderly conduct.

During the time that the man was in custody, he continued to behave in an aggressive manner, threatening the lives of and assaulting the officers, the police said in a press release.

The following day he was then charged with breach of curfew order, giving a false name and address to a police officer, driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, using a vehicle with expired registration, using a vehicle on a road without certificate of roadworthiness, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct at a police station, threats to kill and common assault.

The man appeared in court via video link Tuesday and was remanded in custody but he was bailed the following day.