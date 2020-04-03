Warning issued on ‘outing’ COVID patients

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper and Police Commissioner Derek Byrne have both used the daily press briefings to warn people not to try to find out and expose the identities of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. And now the Ombudsman has confirmed that there are legal consequences as well as moral issues. The Data Protection Law makes it an offence to misuse personal data, especially sensitive medical and health related information.

“Aside from the moral, ethical and societal implications surrounding the stigma associated with naming and shaming another human being, there are legal implications if sensitive personal data is made public,” the Office of the Ombudsman stated in a release.

“Individuals who decide how to use personal data must ensure that it is only used for proper purposes, for example, treating a patient at the hospital. Any medical or administrative staff members who release sensitive personal data to people and who are not authorised to do so can be guilty of an offence under the law and liable on conviction to a fine of up to $100,000,” the office warned.

The Data Protection Law does not only apply to officials; it may also applies to private citizens who disclose information about another person’s health, such as whether they have COVID-19. The release of such information could also contravene other laws relating to defamation, harassment or incitement.

Earlier this week, the governor said it was not acceptable that there appeared to be people actively seeking to find out who had tested positive for COVID-19 and where these patients were.

“The confidentiality of any patient is very important,” he said. “Please spare a thought for what these individuals are going through at a very difficult and anxious time. How would you feel if it was you? I appeal to everyone to show true Caymankind spirit in how we handle this.”

The police commissioner has confirmed that his officers will be vigilant regarding people attempting to expose COVID-19 patients.