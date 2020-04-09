US gov’t releases Cayman’s medical supplies

| 09/04/2020 | 12 Comments
Cayman News Service
Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Local government officials here have confirmed that the shipment of medical supplies, including eight ventilators (four brand new and four refurbished machines) and 55,000 face masks, from the US bound for the Cayman Islands, which was removed from a ship on Tuesday, has been released. Officials told CNS that the shipment was placed on board another vessel today (Thursday) and is now on its way to Cayman.

It is understood that a good deal of work went on behind the scenes by the Governor’s Office and others to get the container back after the equipment, which had been bought and paid for, was seized by the US authorities at the docks in Miami.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: Health, health and safety

Comments (12)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    09/04/2020 at 2:47 pm

    Dear Governor Martyn Roper.

    In the spirit of transparency and knowing that perpetrators of fake news can be arrested at this difficult time, I formally request from you for myself and many other citizens of the Cayman Islands that you provide official documentation for this statement.
    Could you please provide notarized documentation to the local news media for publication?

    Many thanks,

    David Shibli

    8
    18
    Reply
    • David Shibli says:
      09/04/2020 at 3:05 pm

      People, do you realize what a wonderful resource we have here in CNS? They rarely agree with my point of view, but at least they are willing to publish the concerns of everyday people.

      7
      5
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      09/04/2020 at 3:18 pm

      Alden, your thumbs down is noted. What a joke. Call that Moses chappie in the Brac, and get it up to 2.
      Then perhaps you can call around your freemason cronies and get a few more.
      Sir, I know what is going on and I will continue to ask for transparency from your government.

      2
      6
      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      09/04/2020 at 3:36 pm

      What statement? Did you not hear the press briefing? Lot of help from the US ambassador to Jamaica apparently. Why on earth would you want official documents? Whilst we collectively should hold government to account for their actions, there is nothing here that is worthy of such a request, unless of course you happen to be a complete conspiracy theorist. Diplomatic appeals made, US ambassador in Jamaica helps, persuades bosses to release as equipment ordered much earlier than Presidents decree.

      5
      2
      Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    09/04/2020 at 2:09 pm

    EAT IT you Trump haters! The reality here as your not Trump haters you are USA haters. I lived outside the USA for 50 years and I have heard it about every president. It never is or was about a president its just hate for old glory! When you need her she is there and when you don’t you hater her. Everyone of you should burn in hell for just hating.

    7
    20
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    09/04/2020 at 2:07 pm

    Great job on getting these items back. Lets hope we won’t need them. Keep the curve flat.

    11
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    09/04/2020 at 1:41 pm

    That is why I said that the people here threatening America with all kind of foolishness need to stop it and let the professionals deal with things like this. In future please put your brains in gear before opening the yabbah. Glad for the outcome.

    12
    3
    Reply
  5. Jotnar says:
    09/04/2020 at 1:34 pm

    Well done Governor!

    13
    Reply

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.