US gov’t releases Cayman’s medical supplies

(CNS): Local government officials here have confirmed that the shipment of medical supplies, including eight ventilators (four brand new and four refurbished machines) and 55,000 face masks, from the US bound for the Cayman Islands, which was removed from a ship on Tuesday, has been released. Officials told CNS that the shipment was placed on board another vessel today (Thursday) and is now on its way to Cayman.

It is understood that a good deal of work went on behind the scenes by the Governor’s Office and others to get the container back after the equipment, which had been bought and paid for, was seized by the US authorities at the docks in Miami.