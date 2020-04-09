US gov’t releases Cayman’s medical supplies
(CNS): Local government officials here have confirmed that the shipment of medical supplies, including eight ventilators (four brand new and four refurbished machines) and 55,000 face masks, from the US bound for the Cayman Islands, which was removed from a ship on Tuesday, has been released. Officials told CNS that the shipment was placed on board another vessel today (Thursday) and is now on its way to Cayman.
It is understood that a good deal of work went on behind the scenes by the Governor’s Office and others to get the container back after the equipment, which had been bought and paid for, was seized by the US authorities at the docks in Miami.
Category: Health, health and safety
Dear Governor Martyn Roper.
In the spirit of transparency and knowing that perpetrators of fake news can be arrested at this difficult time, I formally request from you for myself and many other citizens of the Cayman Islands that you provide official documentation for this statement.
Could you please provide notarized documentation to the local news media for publication?
Many thanks,
David Shibli
People, do you realize what a wonderful resource we have here in CNS? They rarely agree with my point of view, but at least they are willing to publish the concerns of everyday people.
Alden, your thumbs down is noted. What a joke. Call that Moses chappie in the Brac, and get it up to 2.
Then perhaps you can call around your freemason cronies and get a few more.
Sir, I know what is going on and I will continue to ask for transparency from your government.
What statement? Did you not hear the press briefing? Lot of help from the US ambassador to Jamaica apparently. Why on earth would you want official documents? Whilst we collectively should hold government to account for their actions, there is nothing here that is worthy of such a request, unless of course you happen to be a complete conspiracy theorist. Diplomatic appeals made, US ambassador in Jamaica helps, persuades bosses to release as equipment ordered much earlier than Presidents decree.
EAT IT you Trump haters! The reality here as your not Trump haters you are USA haters. I lived outside the USA for 50 years and I have heard it about every president. It never is or was about a president its just hate for old glory! When you need her she is there and when you don’t you hater her. Everyone of you should burn in hell for just hating.
They all have TDS and can’t help themselves.
HA, HA, HA, HA!!!!!!!!! Should burn in Hell for hating….HA< HA< HA!!!! You are a jewel.
Great job on getting these items back. Lets hope we won’t need them. Keep the curve flat.
Let’s keep the brains dead too.
That is why I said that the people here threatening America with all kind of foolishness need to stop it and let the professionals deal with things like this. In future please put your brains in gear before opening the yabbah. Glad for the outcome.
Well stated 1:41. 2:09 too has a valid point.
Well done Governor!