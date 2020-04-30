Suspect ganja dealer arrested

(CNS): A couple believed to be in breach of curfew in the area of Sound Way, George Town, last weekend ended up being arrested for drug offences. Officers on patrol on Sunday afternoon spotted the man and woman at around 5pm and when they went to speak to them they detected a strong smell of ganja. They were both searched under the Misuse of Drugs Law and found the drug on them.

The man was also in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash. Police officers checked the surrounding area and found “utensils believed to be used to assist in the sale of drugs”. Then, having learned that the couple live nearby, they also searched those premises where a substantial but again undisclosed amount of cash was found.

All items found by the police were seized as evidence.

The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, possession of drug utensils, consumption of ganja and money laundering. The man, who was also found in breach of the hard curfew, was warned for intended prosecution by the officers.

The 31-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and consumption of ganja. Both were taken into custody and later bailed pending further investigations into the matter.