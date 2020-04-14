Suspect drunk driver hits stationary cop car

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from Bodden Town has been arrested for several offences, including including damage to property and DUI, after he smashed into a stationary police car in George Town Monday evening. The incident happened on Godfrey Nixon Way when a police officer on patrol had stopped to speak to members of the public.

While the police vehicle was stationary, the suspect got into a vehicle at the location and moved off. But the police said he drove in a “reckless manner” and smashed into the police car before colliding into a building. The driver of the vehicle then tried to run away but apparently did not get far before he was apprehended and arrested.

The officer in the police vehicle was uninjured the RCIPS confirmed.