Survey finds support for COVID-19 response

Q5: Rate the government’s response to the crisis

(CNS): An online survey on CNS found strong support for government’s handling of the current health crisis among the 3,400 readers who took part over the last two days, and most regard the curfews as “a necessary evil”. The respondents overwhelmingly said they had confidence in the chief medical officer (84%). However, when the same question was asked about the health minister, only 24% said yes, while 63% said that they did not have confidence in him.

Three quarters of those who participated thought that the government’s response to the crisis was excellent or good, and about the same number appear prepared to put up with the lockdown measures. 61% said they are ‘a necessary evil’, while 11% said they didn’t go far enough. Just over one quarter said they were too harsh, though less than 2% thought they were altogether unnecessary.

Although polls and surveys to see how people feel about their governments are very much a part of any functioning democracy, Premier Alden McLaughlin appears to think they are anti-government.

“Anyone who pays attention to Cayman’s news will realise that… the respite from hard politics is over, some would say sadly. We now have surveys about the performance of the government underway,” he said at Wednesday’s press briefing before complaining about the radio talk shows. “So, we’re back, I think, to business as usual.”

However, regardless of the premier’s disdain, his own approval ratings in this survey were good. 69% of responders said they trust him to lead the Cayman Islands through the health crisis, and although the question was specific, it nevertheless compares well to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s overall positive rating of just 34% and US President Donald Trump‘s job approval of 45% in the time of COVID-19.

The PM would no doubt love to have the approval rating of the UK’s representative in the Cayman Islands, where 72% said the governor was doing a good job.

McLaughlin can also take comfort from the fact that, given a choice of four countries, 58% said the one that has the best approach to tackling COVID-19 is New Zealand, which the premier has often touted as the country he wants the Cayman Islands to copy. A quarter of responders picked Sweden, which has chosen to impose only very lax restrictions in response to the pandemic.

However, the responders are less sure about the next step forward. More than half (54%) said they were equally worried about the spread of COVID-19 and the economy. The rest were fairly equally divided over which is the greater concern.

But asked how concerned they are about the Cayman economy, almost three quarters said they were either very worried or a fair amount, while 14% said they were frightened. When it comes to personal finances, 12% said they were frightened, though generally they were more optimistic about their own money than the general economy, with just over half saying they worried a lot or a fair amount.

This could be a reflection of the fact that two thirds of responders said their job had either not changed or had been adapted. A quarter were working reduced hours, while 10% said their job no longer existed.

Around one third of responders believe the government has a workable plan to deal with the economy, while slightly less than a third don’t. But the rest said they were not sure, apparently waiting for the government to reveal ‘The Cayman Islands Economic Assessment and Stimulus Plan’.

The premier revealed the cover of a draft of the document at Wednesday’s briefing, saying it held recommendations by the Economics and Statistics Office and others, but indicated that Cabinet has not yet begun to discuss these with a goal of settling on a plan to go forward.

This CNS poll is not a scientific survey and is limited to those who are able to respond online and to CNS readers. However, as such a large number of people chose to participate it gives a snapshot of current opinion. A total of 3,427 people took part and at least 2,470 answered each of the 12 questions. The results were gathered over two days.