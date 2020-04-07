Stranded expats urged to call hotline

(CNS): As government increasingly focuses on the reality that many foreign workers currently in the Cayman Islands no longer have a job and the ability to support themselves, the need to airlift them out is growing. But Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that there are issues with helping people to leave as the governor’s office will need to persuade regional leaders to allow Cayman to send flights to their countries.

Anyone who wants to leave Cayman is urged to call the travel hotline on 244-3333 or email emergencytravel@gov.ky to help officials collate details about who wants to leave and to where, so that they can begin organizing airlifts, which will be conducted by Cayman Airways.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said at Tuesday’s media briefing that he was worried that people who want to leave are waiting until the government announces that a flight is happening, and then they plan to come forward to book a seat on it. But it cannot work that way, he said, as he urged people to call the hotline or email with the details of where they want to go.

McLaughlin explained that organising these flights was not as easy as people might think because many airports are closed. For example, Jamaica’s borders are now shut so Cayman needs to know how many Jamaican nationals want to go back there before it can approach the government there to ask them to allow a flight to land.

Another issue to consider, he said, is the return of Caymanians from the destinations where these airlifts will go, which will expose Cayman Airways pilots and their crews to the dangers of the virus. This means that, in addition to quarantining those people returning, we will also have to isolate the CAL teams.

“It has got to be truly worthwhile for us to go these lengths,” he said.

There are said to be several Caymanians currently stuck in the United States as well as in countries around the region who want to return, and government has said it needs to collate those numbers too before it begins to embark on what it accepts will be airlifts both in and out of Cayman in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the community remains concerned about the isolation of the 58 Caymanians who returned on the British Airways flight yesterday. However, these residents, most of them students, are all in quarantine in government facilities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that they have not yet been tested as the incubation period for this coronavirus is at least several days so the results could be misleading. Therefore, they will not be tested until the end of their fourteen days of isolation unless they become sick beforehand.