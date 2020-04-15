Six new COVID-19 cases, two transmitted locally
(CNS): Two more people in Cayman have acquired COVID-19, despite not having a recent travel history or a direct connection to another person known to have the virus. Six samples from the latest batch of 56 proved to be positive. While four of the patients were contacts of those who previously tested positive, two are community transmissions, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed at Wednesday’s press briefing.
Although the number of random cases is increasing, the CMO said that with just two unexplained positive cases today (Wednesday 15 April), he was relatively happy about the current situation because the number of positive tests that cannot be explained is not on an upward trajectory.
“I feel confident that we are on the right track,” Dr Lee said, when asked for his overall assessment of the country’s response to the virus. “I felt happy today and have not felt happy for quite some time,” he said regarding this work.
The CMO said a graph he has shared with government officials shows that the number of new patients each day is not climbing and he hoped to see a further drop-off of the numbers. “We have not seen this acceleration that we are worried about, but it is still possible it will still come,” Dr Lee warned.
Sixty people in the Cayman Islands have now tested positive for the coronavirus from 630 tests. Six of the 60 have formally recovered, having been re-tested twice, and five have clinically recovered but are waiting for their final clearance tests. However, there are now 19 symptomatic patients. Six of them are in hospital, one of whom is on a ventilator but improving, Dr Lee said. Another 24 people are still asymptomatic.
Dr Lee gave an update on those tested at the George Town apartment block this week where there had been a quarantine breach by a person in self-isolation, who has since gone into government quarantine. The CMO said all those tested there had been negative.
Government is now hoping that an increase in testing will help it manage its way through the epidemic here, but Dr Lee was still unable to say when the testing will begin ramping up. There appears to be a number of barriers that have to be addressed, from shortages of equipment to a lack of skilled technicians.
All of the measures put in place have been designed to counter Cayman’s inability to do the level of testing that will enable the country to emerge from the lockdown. But as the increased testing continues to be delayed and the breaches of curfew continue, the concerns remain.
Premier Alden McLaughlin warned again that if we do get sustained community transmission in Cayman, there will be a more severe lockdown. Testing had shown that the apartment complex in George Town was clear so that worry was removed, he said, but is very concerned about the Good Friday “beach binge” because the outcome of that will nto be seen for more than a week.
“And even then we won’t be able to trace how people acquired it because there were so many people on the beach together,” he said. “It is these gatherings of people that present the greatest risk of us getting into sustained community transmission.”
However, the premier pointed out that we are not there yet.
Category: Health, health and safety
Cayman……every briefing the number gets bigger, ever so slightly but BIGGER.
PLEAS STAY HOME FOR GODS SAKE WHILE WE CAN CRUSH THIS BEFORE IT KILLS
OUR LOVED ONES.
During the “beach binge” how many people were warned for breach of soft curfew? Let’s focus on the magnitude of the problem… Was it 0 warnings? 20? 50? 100? Just want to understand the extent of what those officers had to deal with.
It sounds like activity was primarily at Royal Palms and Public Beach, so why don’t we just say that public use of the beach is off-limits, but property owners can use the beach in front of their residence. Nothing more, nothing less. And 100% no alcohol allowed on Seven Mile Beach.
I actually agree with this. No booze. Movement can be forward and back from your strata to the ocean. No walking along the beach. Swimming should be allowed back and forth. Should be easy enough for the police to monitor movement. Make everyone carry ID.
Why don’t I just hang out on the beach in front of your house and sip my mango tango?
Where gave you been? None were warned. They scattered into groups of 2 when the police arrived.
The beaches are closed as a result.
Because it’s too difficult to enforce.
Just give it up already. The beach will still be there for you when this is over – unless you keep pushing it and end up a statistic… Or are you too special for that too???
I wonder if the same amount of manpower that was used on the George Town apartment, is used in other geographical areas? 40 persons tested negative. That is not the case elsewhere. Do we trust some more than others? And if so, is that not the main reason for the spread of the virus?
A shortage of skilled technicians? You we need to import people? The irony.
There are trained analytical chemists in Cayman although they are not currently working as such they could be brought up to speed very fast but CIG is not responding to their wanting to volunteer! We will soon be on the same curve as USA or Europe if we cannot meet CIG’s goal of 500-600 tests per day. This goal is sadly not going to come in time. We’ll most likely be under soft and hard curfews until this dream becomes a reality.
Speaking of putting the cart before the horse…
Before they even purchased the kits I mentioned in my comments the absence of trained technicians to administer the testing.
The same goes for experienced and licensed respiratory therapists since there are only 2 pulmonologists and allegedly 30 ventilator beds is being purchased.
The Land of backwards. 🤯🙈