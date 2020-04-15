Six new COVID-19 cases, two transmitted locally

CMO Dr John Lee at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Two more people in Cayman have acquired COVID-19, despite not having a recent travel history or a direct connection to another person known to have the virus. Six samples from the latest batch of 56 proved to be positive. While four of the patients were contacts of those who previously tested positive, two are community transmissions, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed at Wednesday’s press briefing.

Although the number of random cases is increasing, the CMO said that with just two unexplained positive cases today (Wednesday 15 April), he was relatively happy about the current situation because the number of positive tests that cannot be explained is not on an upward trajectory.

“I feel confident that we are on the right track,” Dr Lee said, when asked for his overall assessment of the country’s response to the virus. “I felt happy today and have not felt happy for quite some time,” he said regarding this work.

The CMO said a graph he has shared with government officials shows that the number of new patients each day is not climbing and he hoped to see a further drop-off of the numbers. “We have not seen this acceleration that we are worried about, but it is still possible it will still come,” Dr Lee warned.

Sixty people in the Cayman Islands have now tested positive for the coronavirus from 630 tests. Six of the 60 have formally recovered, having been re-tested twice, and five have clinically recovered but are waiting for their final clearance tests. However, there are now 19 symptomatic patients. Six of them are in hospital, one of whom is on a ventilator but improving, Dr Lee said. Another 24 people are still asymptomatic.

Dr Lee gave an update on those tested at the George Town apartment block this week where there had been a quarantine breach by a person in self-isolation, who has since gone into government quarantine. The CMO said all those tested there had been negative.

Government is now hoping that an increase in testing will help it manage its way through the epidemic here, but Dr Lee was still unable to say when the testing will begin ramping up. There appears to be a number of barriers that have to be addressed, from shortages of equipment to a lack of skilled technicians.

All of the measures put in place have been designed to counter Cayman’s inability to do the level of testing that will enable the country to emerge from the lockdown. But as the increased testing continues to be delayed and the breaches of curfew continue, the concerns remain.

Premier Alden McLaughlin warned again that if we do get sustained community transmission in Cayman, there will be a more severe lockdown. Testing had shown that the apartment complex in George Town was clear so that worry was removed, he said, but is very concerned about the Good Friday “beach binge” because the outcome of that will nto be seen for more than a week.

“And even then we won’t be able to trace how people acquired it because there were so many people on the beach together,” he said. “It is these gatherings of people that present the greatest risk of us getting into sustained community transmission.”

However, the premier pointed out that we are not there yet.