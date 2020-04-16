Single positive COVID-19 case raises hope

CMO Dr John Lee at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Just one result from a batch 54 samples tested over the last day for COVD-19 has returned positive and the individual was directly connected to an existing positive patient, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said at Thursday’s press briefing. The news has given hope to government leaders that the containment strategy for the coronavirus is working. Dr Lee also revealed that continued tracing has led to the suspected community transmission numbers to drop to five or six.

While 61 people in Cayman have tested positive over the month since the first case, the only death remains ‘patient zero’, a cruise passenger who was admitted to Health City Cayman Islands after having two heart attacks on board ship.

Dr Lee confirmed that only four people who are positive are in hospital. The one patient currently on ventilator is doing much better today and the other three are all stable. There are 19 people with symptoms who are recovering at home in isolation and being supported by the HSA, while another 25 people are asymptomatic.

Seven people have now formally recovered, five others have clinically recovered and Dr Lee has said he expects the recovery numbers to increase over the next few days.

Dr Lee said he has created a graph to reflect the rate of positive tests over the last month, which he is trying to get people interested in. That will be provided to the public via GIS shortly.

The premier described the news that there was just one positive test as “very encouraging”. He said that with the extension of the hard and soft curfews today for another two weeks, combined with plans to ramp up testing, by the end of this next curfew period Cayman will be in a “very good place”. Government would have a better idea of the level of community transmission then and could begin to make decisions based on that information, he said.

The results show that the suppression efforts are working in restricting the transmission of COVID-19, which is further supported by the lack of sick patients queuing at the hospital, the premier said. He urged people to keep cooperating with what government was trying to do and be patient, and said he could offer real hope “of redemption” at the end of this exercise.

“There is increased reason for optimism,” he added.