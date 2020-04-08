Short-term support still in question

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government does not have the resources to roll out the type of measures that have been put in place in the United States or the United Kingdom to help employers pay staff who are not currently working as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Tuesday’s press briefing that the package of measures unveiled on Monday is a first step to get people thinking about what they can do in the post COVID-19 local economy, but is by no means a solution for everything.

A growing numbers of people say they are now financially desperate or really worried about how much longer they can hold on but have not yet approached the Needs Assessment Unit. But the question of how they will live in the coming weeks and months has not yet been answered.

While public sector and offshore workers are more likely to still have jobs and will be able to weather the storm, employees of a wide range of businesses, especially hospitality related, are in grave financial trouble.

It is clear that government will not be able to help everyone and the premier has warned that government’s own revenue has already fallen dramatically.

McLaughlin said Tuesday that the $14.4 million package was partly a wage subsidy for smaller commercial enterprises, but it was really a survival rather than a stimulus package. He said that government had already paid cash to tour and boat operators; and another group of people in the tourism sector has also been identified and will receive some direct assistance.

Things at the Needs Assessment Unit were now up and running, and cheques and food vouchers would be going out this week to the 136 new applicants, he said. “We are continuing to look at how we can support the economy, but we are not in a position like the UK where we can offer 80% of the salary of every single person who is now unemployed in Cayman.”

McLaughlin explained that what Commerce Minister Joseph Hew was trying to do with this first ‘survival package’ was to get people to start thinking about what they could do as a business over the course of this year, because whatever they did before in tourism is not going to be around for possibly ten months.

The premier urged people to “refocus or repurpose” what they do in order to survive and find “some traction in the local economy”, but acknowledged that many businesses will go under. He said restaurants that just targeted tourists are not going to survive the long-term closure of the tourism industry.

While the banks have agreed not to repossess any homes over the next month or so and the water companies and IT utilities have committed not to cut people off over the three months from when the curfews started, CUC is still only making that commitment on a month to month basis.

With landlords also getting impatient, food prices increasing and the charity of restaurants, hotels and NGOs only able to stretch so far, concerns are mounting that the situation is going to get much worse over the next few weeks as the lockdown aimed at saving lives continues.

The premier said that government would try to help people in the immediate short term, even as it keeps an eye on the long-term challenges the economy will face. But he warned that it, too, had seen its resources shrink.

“We are going to use as much of government resources as we can to help people through these times but government itself has limited resources,” the premier said. He pointed out that government has to pay its staff, to continue to operate and support the economy as much as it can.

“What people may not be realising is that government’s revenue has fallen off precipitously,” he said, noting the loss of all tourism related fees.

“A lot of work is going on in the background to see what we can do to help people. We do not have all of the answers now; I wouldn’t pretend that we do,” he admitted, adding short-term measures were in place to ease the pressure.

Governor Martyn Roper said that he and the premier were going to meet with many members of the private sector who say they want to help.