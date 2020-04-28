Seymour ‘doing incredible job’ claims premier

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin went to town with his praise for Minister Dwayne Seymour on Tuesday, claiming he was “doing an incredible job” and that he was “proud to have him” as his health minister. The plaudits came as McLaughlin backed Seymour, despite the response he gave on Monday to a CNS inquiry about an alleged breach of curfew at the minister’s home, which the premier said had caused a “firestorm”.

The premier made a number of accusations against CNS reporter Wendy Ledger for asking the question, describing it as a “gotcha question” and implying that this media house has a political agenda.

He said he had spoken to the minister and was satisfied that there was no breach of curfew, though he did not explain how he was assured that was the case. He added that if there had been a breach on the part of the minister’s wife, it was not fair to suggest that the minister was responsible for any of his family’s behaviour.

However, Ledger had made no accusation but had asked for comment on the accuracy of the allegation.

“It is wrong to suggest by the question alone that somehow because of an allegation made against his wife that he is somehow guilty of anything,” McLaughlin said.

In what was evidently an inadequate response to the potential curfew breach and another attempt to blame the messenger, McLaughlin accepted that Seymour could have responded more appropriately and apologised for that to the country but certainly not to Ledger.

He continued to berate her, and despite claiming that his ministers were accountable for their own behaviour, he said they could not be held responsible for their family. Although the question related to the COVID-19 curfew, McLaughlin suggested that Ledger should not have asked the question during a press briefing, even though the curfew is one of the key reasons why the briefings are held at all.

Far from putting out the firestorm, McLaughlin appears to have fuelled the flames, as there has been no let up on the clamor for an explanation as to why the wife of a minister had apparently breached the government’s curfew regulations without consequence or if she did not, under what circumstances she was allowed to have a personal trainer at the family home.

Ledger did not to respond to the premier’s comments during the briefing on Monday, noting that she obviously has no position on the issue but was simply doing her job of holding those in public office to account.

“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last that the premier or any other leader has tried to shoot the messenger,” she said. “McLaughlin is by no means the worst and it really is irrelevant what politicians think about the questions we ask.”

She explained, “The point is that we ask the questions on behalf of the public and then they make their decisions about their leaders. Contrary to what McLaughlin thinks, I have no agenda or bias and am not standing on any political platform. I’m there to ask questions. It is the voters, not me, who will decide whether or not the minister responded appropriately, whether or not the premier handled it well, and whether in the end either of them are doing an ‘incredible job’.”