Seymour ‘doing incredible job’ claims premier
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin went to town with his praise for Minister Dwayne Seymour on Tuesday, claiming he was “doing an incredible job” and that he was “proud to have him” as his health minister. The plaudits came as McLaughlin backed Seymour, despite the response he gave on Monday to a CNS inquiry about an alleged breach of curfew at the minister’s home, which the premier said had caused a “firestorm”.
The premier made a number of accusations against CNS reporter Wendy Ledger for asking the question, describing it as a “gotcha question” and implying that this media house has a political agenda.
He said he had spoken to the minister and was satisfied that there was no breach of curfew, though he did not explain how he was assured that was the case. He added that if there had been a breach on the part of the minister’s wife, it was not fair to suggest that the minister was responsible for any of his family’s behaviour.
However, Ledger had made no accusation but had asked for comment on the accuracy of the allegation.
“It is wrong to suggest by the question alone that somehow because of an allegation made against his wife that he is somehow guilty of anything,” McLaughlin said.
In what was evidently an inadequate response to the potential curfew breach and another attempt to blame the messenger, McLaughlin accepted that Seymour could have responded more appropriately and apologised for that to the country but certainly not to Ledger.
He continued to berate her, and despite claiming that his ministers were accountable for their own behaviour, he said they could not be held responsible for their family. Although the question related to the COVID-19 curfew, McLaughlin suggested that Ledger should not have asked the question during a press briefing, even though the curfew is one of the key reasons why the briefings are held at all.
Far from putting out the firestorm, McLaughlin appears to have fuelled the flames, as there has been no let up on the clamor for an explanation as to why the wife of a minister had apparently breached the government’s curfew regulations without consequence or if she did not, under what circumstances she was allowed to have a personal trainer at the family home.
Ledger did not to respond to the premier’s comments during the briefing on Monday, noting that she obviously has no position on the issue but was simply doing her job of holding those in public office to account.
“It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last that the premier or any other leader has tried to shoot the messenger,” she said. “McLaughlin is by no means the worst and it really is irrelevant what politicians think about the questions we ask.”
She explained, “The point is that we ask the questions on behalf of the public and then they make their decisions about their leaders. Contrary to what McLaughlin thinks, I have no agenda or bias and am not standing on any political platform. I’m there to ask questions. It is the voters, not me, who will decide whether or not the minister responded appropriately, whether or not the premier handled it well, and whether in the end either of them are doing an ‘incredible job’.”
See the premier’s comments at Tuesday’s press briefing on CIGTV below left, as well as the CNS question and the health minister’s response at Monday’s press briefing below right:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Alden, I really admired the way you put this lockdown into place initially, especially when you told the financial industry that they wouldn’t be granted thousands of exemption for their workers.
But what you did in this briefing was to defend an abuser of women, with Seymour’s threats and abusive words towards a journalist. That’s the plain simple fact. YOU CANT DENY IT.
Then you tried to put a spin on it by saying Wendy stated that the MOH was ‘guilty’ of something or another. That’s a figment on your imagination.
I was also quite disappointed in Donna giving the MOH a detour by suggesting Wendy go offline and discuss the question with the totally lost and deluded MOH.
You stated you didn’t want these briefings to turn into a circus going forward but then you tell us the only one that listens to you is your German Shepherd….and that’s only sometimes.
What’s going on man ? With donkeys, jackasses and German Shepherds we already have a show. If only we could get back the guy on the scooter who used to travel with his trusty dog standing on the seat behind him with his paws on his shoulders. Then it would be time for the Big Top !
I also thought I heard you mention ‘the MOH’ and ‘incredible job’ in the same sentence, but I guess at that stage I must have been delirious after my second cup of Domestos Covid medication.
Alden starting to make Jon Jon look smart. Wow! It really is biblical.
Alden you’re risking wasting all the social & political capital you have earned this past two months by defending this man who is CLEARLY way out of his depth. Media have every right to grill public office holders on any allegation of wrong doing, this is a cornerstone of democracy.
If you choose to run in politics, you must expect to be in the public eye.
You are electing yourself AND your family to be held to higher standards, have your actions and behavior scrutinized, be accountable, lead by example and practice what you literally preach.
If you unable to accept these responsibilities then resign your post and your political aspirations to someone who can.
the health minister response and answer to Wendy’s question was shameful and disgraceful, no excuse can be made about that, he should have apologized to Wendy first and then the country after loud and clear, having said that it’s not the health minister in the picture that has hands wrapped around a personal trainer ankles and performing leg downs, he can apologize for her actions if she is found to be wrong but he is by no means responsible for her breaching the curfew regulations, having said that its does look like artificial turf and if it is the Bodden town playing field as stated by someone isn’t that next to the police station? the police should have been all over them
I think that I understand where the Premier is coming from. Every time I listen to JonJon speak I’m left with my mouth hanging open and the first thought that comes to mind is “that’s incredible”.
Alden I was proud to see you take control of this Covid situation like a true leader , I voted for you and I was impressed. Now sir , not so much. You lost my respect defending that idiot for what’s that’s worth, nothing I would imagine, but there you have it.
Of course Seymour is doing a great job:
He is supporting Alden
He is making the rest of the government look intelligent
He has taken the spotlight off McKeeva
What more could you ask of him?
So, given the opportunity to graciously step back, both Seymour and McLaughlin doubled down. No apology for threatening a reporter for doing her job. No acknowledgement that the question was a legitimate which still needs to be answered. Just more bombast, bluster and bullshit.
These are serious times. Can anyone say, hand on heart, that they retain confidence in these buffoons?
Listening to Alden at the press briefings today defending Jon Jon I felt so embarrassed to be a Caymanian- Alden said the only one in his house that listens to him is his dog a German Shepard- what sort of household is he living in- if he is the head of his house and only the dog listens to him
Now he wants us the Caymanian people to listen to him when in his own words he cannot control his own home-
Alden in my house if they any one in my house do not listen to me and abide by my rules I say go find somewhere else to live- I control my home
Alden really disappointed me today. I thought he was more erudite.
Is that an ostrich I see over there with its head in the sand? “Nothing to see here, move along folks”. The Apprentice has nothing on this Cayman Reality Kings s$!t show!
Keep reporting the facts and asking the difficult questions Wendy…Bush hasn’t seemed to get a pass, this time, yet…so let’s see if a MLA’s family members can also be held to account. If not, the DPP should just drop all the curfew cases it has before it right now.
Alden was just starting to redeem himself as Premier with how he and his Government have been handling this crisis. His government had become very unpopular do to the Cruise Ship Port Issue ,Smith Cove, supporting Mckeeva in his treatment of women, over developing basically not listening to the people. I could go on………but his support of Jon Jon and putting Barbara forward as speaker shows his true colors once again………
The Premier cannot dictate tomorrow as he did today. Be interesting to see his approach. This surely will not go away just because he demands it. How dare he?! Vote of no confidence would be approriate at this time.
I’m struggling to see how Minister Seymour holds the role of MOH. What is his background? What are his qualifications? What attributes does he possess that makes him suitable for the role of Minister for Health?
Aside from displaying an adeptness for looking up words on google translate and misquoting the bible, I’m not seeing any constructive input from him, or display that he knows how to administer a bandaid let alone dealing with a pandemic…
This is classic cronyism in action!
When Alden started talking, I really thought that he was going to address the minister’s down right aggressive and rude response to a perfectly reasonable question regarding someone in his household but he chose to use a perfectly good opportunity to deescalate the issue to instead attack a journalist for asking a relevant question given the current situation.
Then, instead of the minister addressing his downright terrible response from yesterday he chooses to give a very patronizing “apology” followed by a belittling statement clearly directed towards Wendy.
This overall situation just sets a terrible precedent for the community as a whole because if the household of an elected official won’t follow the guidelines set out by government then why should the general public. Also, the overall lack of a response by the minister, the weird grandstanding by the premier and the lack of any input by the governor just leads the public to believe that the minister’s wife did in fact engage in the activities that she was accused of.
Perfect comment…we all thought the same thing at the start of his talk and then it all went downhill. A chance to set things right, wasted.
Bottom line:
Seymour is a incompetent and an emotional bully, who clearly could not think his way out of a Foster’s grocery bag.
Whatever side of the fence you are on, He’s an embarrassment to Christians. Christians were ashamed yesterday and especially today. Jon Jon’s disgraceful self-serving abuse of Christianity is nothing but absolutely disgusting! If you can’t handle a totally justifiable question from the press, without acting like some sort of untouchable cartel druglord of some shithole country, then you have no business being in a leadership position here. Shame on you Alden!
Alden defended his disgusting behavior for nothing other than political reasons. Alden is clearly weak and pathetic. He’s destroying this entire economy as if his fat-never-ending salary grows on his farm while jobs are going to hell in a handbasket. Its time to seriously consider who should be that the helm. And no! it should NOT be any of these lame clowns in the opposition. We need new leadership bad!
Alden not in picked this clown as the health minister… but also put him in the center of a pandemic… on top of that, is now defending his utterly and disgusting behavior on a national level.
….. Seymour ‘doing incredible job’.. You’re a bigger jackass than Seymour!
What else do you need to see?
Good on CNS and Wendy to take these clowns to task!
Instead on manning up Minister Seymour basically let the premier fight his personal battle and in the process dug himself further in the proverbial with the public hole.
If your sincere and going apologize to the country don’t do it like some schoolboy punk with a grin on your face.
There was absolutely nothing wrong with the question, it was legitimate, it was either a yes or no.
Good your putting on full display your true leadership skills! 👏👏
Your poll asks “how do you feel after reading this”?
Can you please install a pitchfork voting button?
Compass reporting Seymour apologized to the country? Did the sound break again during the press briefing?
After the non-apology apology Jon Jon proceeded to use scripture to paint an ugly picture. We see through your pride and arrogance. A grown up wouldn’t have bristled in the first place and confirmed it was true or false or committed to finding out. You are a public figure and by holding the office there are different expectations on you. Instead you throw around scripture that was clearly intended for a different purpose and motives than the original author.
You have just lost all credibility my friend. And how can you lead without the people’s respect? I would lose all self respect if I were to listen to a man like Dwayne Seymour and anyone who thinks he is “doing an incredible job”. But that’s just me.
I wonder what Alden’s response would have been if his wife had breached social distancing protocols in this way….. what would he have said? The reality is as we see in other cases is that there are two or more different standards for people depending on who you are and connected to! If that had been a common person, the police would have been involved and warned the person for prosecution! The minister’s wife or whoever should be treated the same! #pointmade #nojackasshere
That was a disgrace and embarrassing.
Seymour is a joke. A health minister that’s morbidly obese. He cries at comments made against him and then insults a lady for doing her job.
Meanwhile Alden backs him up. Pathetic.
Circus fools running this country into the ground. Vote NO CONFIDENCE!!
At the end of the day, intelligence, smarts and truth won. McLaughlin lost. The battering ram of thuggery will always crumble against simple truth.
Well done Wendy, well done CNS. When I have a little extra, I will contribute to your organisation again. Your stand for truth is incredibly liberating and I am proud to assist.
CNS: Thank you!
“[T]he battering ram of thuggery”, what are you talking about?
Let’s just all calm down a bit.
Thugs going down the drain where they belong.
Alden blew it very badly. There was a way to deal with this without throwing the Reverend Dwayne Seymour under the bus but at the same time making it clear that Ms Ledgers question was entirely appropriate and that the minister made a hash of it. We know he has a problem forming a government with people who oppose him and a very low quality of intellect amongst our MLAs. I suppose he could have fired Seymour and replaced him with…David Wight maybe?? But of course that would have made everyone burst out laughing too. The problem is we don’t elect bright people to be our MLAs.
You said it 7:37. Although we are a very nice people but we really are not that bright. I am embarrassed by our elected representatives but realistically they generally they reflect our society’s intellect.
Sad to say but true.
So sad but so true.
I say we boycott. Don’t post another thing about the MOH. Let’s have him disappear. The people have the power!
Both the premier and and his Minister for Health need to grow a thick hide. Regardless of the perceived agenda by any reporter, the issue raised was weighty and they should have addressed its legitimacy instead of playing victims. The appropriate responses would have been yes there was a breach of guidelines and this is the action taken to correct it or no there was no breach of guidelines and these are the correct facts surrounding the incident. As it stands they both come off as putting politicians and their families above the law and above scrutiny- which incidentally comes with the teritory. The question was legitimate. Only dictators attack those who pose genuine questions. Only dictators cannot be criticised legitimately. Even Trump answers such soft balls – admitedly by lying through his teath. Dont be Kim Jong Un. Yall can do better as you are better.
It was not Alden’s finest hour.
Premier Alden McLaughlin proves that he is a knob. He is delusional and high on his own juices that he thinks he walks on clouds. Cayman must never forget his expensive mistakes, poor attitude as a leader and lack of respect for the public that he has demonstrated over 7 years as Premier.
Today he reminded us who is really is at a time we were all prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Doing an incredible job was really where the premier stretched it to beyond comprehension, we all know this to be utterly false given mr Seymour’s contribution to the panel and babble of discoherent nonsense spewed out over the past five weeks from him. It really made me worry what the other MLAs are like if the premier considered this an incredible job!
I did thumbs down by mistake can you take it off. I like this!
All the good that the Premier achieved during this crisis had been negated from the comments and response today. Makes me sad.
I’m shocked by his response, we are closely becoming a dictatorship.
Thank God we are a colony and Mother in London can step in if things go totally wayward.
What a bunch of horse manure. The Premier not only dresses like a thug, he acts like one. He’s not much different than Trump in his behaviour toward the media. As for the Health Minister, I think everyone can see he’s a bumbling moron. Who votes for these clowns?
clowns
Watching those men up there today was a total embarrassment to this country.
From your Headlines its obvious that Alden is a minority of one!
Take that Wendy. Questioning Alden yes man jon jon. He doing a good job! I am ashamed of my premier!
Our Government is a farce.
Wendy, on behalf of all Caymanians, we are sorry for how you have been treated. We are truly sorry.
Nobody should be bullied like that. Ever.
One would hope the Governor would have a word. Infact I wish he had addressed it. He is afterall a representitive of the United Kingdom. There would be all hell to pay if any UK MP behaved in the manner as the Premier and the M of H. It is absolutely outrageous. It will not go away just because either one of them demand so. All faith in this regime is lost and rightly so. Shame on them and bravo Wendy!
You obviously have never tuned in to the live meetings of the U.K. Houses of Parliament. The behaviour is beyond disgraceful; that, however, does not excuse the disgraceful behaviour of our Premier and Ministers.
It was noticeable that for the first time the Governor did not open his address by agreeing with everything the Premier had said.
They were quick to advise that the mark road reported stories about the governors wife were false. No one has said that ‘the first lady’s’ video is false. They apologised to the governor. Why not to the nation for this ‘lady’s’ actions? Or did her trainer have exemption to work for some reason !!?!
Shame on you Alden.
Minister of Health (not church minister Seymour) please respond to the allegation without resorting to tongues (or foreign languages or even Spanish) so that the residents this British overseas territory can understand.
Oh come on Alden, the man is a fool who is clearly way out of his depth. His ridiculous religious diatribes add nothing to the purpose of a public information broadcast in a national emergency. Whilst his faith is rightly his own to practice how he sees fit, he must also serve those who do not subscribe to his reasoning of the crisis facing us and want to hear facts based on science, not mythology written hundreds of years after the apparent fact.
He is a Health Minister, not a religious one and should keep church and state separate when imparting scientific information.
And what the hell was all that nonsense about a few ex-prisoners who are working for the DEH? Whilst reforming criminals is a worthy cause, in normal times, what does it add to the scientific data required by people in order to live their lives?
This man has nothing to add to the important departments he oversees, such as Health, DEH and DOE, he is clueless on all three portfolios and should be relieved of them as soon as possible.
Has he fixed the damn dump yet?
Alden, after the proper police investigation (there will be one, won’t there?), if it transpires that the Mark Road allegations were substantially true, will your Minister have potentially lied to you? Would you fire him then, or would you keep him (like Mac) forever honorable?
I did not hear a hint of an apology to Wendy from him. The biblical verses he referenced seemed to continue with veiled threats. Not cool.
Wendy…just keep reporting the news and dont even waste any more ink on those jokers. Alden had us fooled for a while but he is too old to change his ways. He is and always will be a crafty politcian who holds on to power even if he has to compromise his principles, that is if he has any left.
The Minister is supposed to be setting an example, at least he could have apologised in fricking English, what an insult to us all, and Governor, you seem to support his little rants, please be warned that you are judged by the company you keep.
When this all started, I actually felt proud at the way we expediently dealt with issues to contain the virus. It’s now quite apparent this is now a complete charade and probably not too far from the UK taking control here given the incompetence across the board. I feel extremely sorry for the Governor who has to sit between the two fools and listen to the daily drivel. At least on a positive today, I didn’t hear any nonsense about bloody face masks!
You feel sorry for the travel agent…. I mean Governor? While he sits there and yucks it up with those guys as if he’s the president of the boys club? I don’t! I was really positive about his efforts in the beginning, but he lost me today by not speaking up for what is right. Bye!
Hahahahaha haahahhahahahhaha hahahahahahhaha hahahahhahahahaha hahaaaaahhh. Alden……hahahhahahh ahahhahahahhah ahahhahahahahhaha.
In other news, bears don’t crap in the woods.
And fish don’t fart underwater.