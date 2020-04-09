Second rogue biker charged

Rogue rider arrested on Saturday, 4 April

(CNS): A 32-year-old George Town man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident of ‘rogue motorbike riders’ that began on Shamrock Road last Saturday afternoon. The man is the second of five riders who were pulling stunts and driving recklessly before being chased by police to be apprehended. This rider evaded officers on the day but police said at they time that they were aware of his identity and have since tracked him down.

He has been charged with breach of curfew, dangerous driving, using an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and using a vehicle without a certificate of road-worthiness. He appeared in court Thursday and was bailed until 23 April.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman is now investigating the first arrest made by police on the day of the incident in Newlands after the incident was referred by the police commissioner for independent review. That office is now appealing for witnesses to the incident and any video footage that people may have.

The rider crashed at the police road block on Moonbeam Dr in North Sound Estates, Newlands. He was forced to the ground by one arresting officer and then many more officers rushed to the scene.

While several videos have been widely circulated, the ombudsman is making an appeal for any more that may exist.

“If any residents are in possession of further video recordings of the incident, or any residents were at the location where the pursuit terminated and saw what occurred, we would like them to contact our office,” a release from the ombudsman said.