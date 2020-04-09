Second rogue biker charged

| 09/04/2020
Cayman News Service
Rogue rider arrested on Saturday, 4 April

(CNS): A 32-year-old George Town man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident of ‘rogue motorbike riders’ that began on Shamrock Road last Saturday afternoon. The man is the second of five riders who were pulling stunts and driving recklessly before being chased by police to be apprehended. This rider evaded officers on the day but police said at they time that they were aware of his identity and have since tracked him down.

He has been charged with breach of curfew, dangerous driving, using an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and using a vehicle without a certificate of road-worthiness. He appeared in court Thursday and was bailed until 23 April.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman is now investigating the first arrest made by police on the day of the incident in Newlands after the incident was referred by the police commissioner for independent review. That office is now appealing for witnesses to the incident and any video footage that people may have.

The rider crashed at the police road block on Moonbeam Dr in North Sound Estates, Newlands. He was forced to the ground by one arresting officer and then many more officers rushed to the scene.

While several videos have been widely circulated, the ombudsman is making an appeal for any more that may exist.

“If any residents are in possession of further video recordings of the incident, or any residents were at the location where the pursuit terminated and saw what occurred, we would like them to contact our office,” a release from the ombudsman said.

Contact 946-6283 or info@ombudsman.ky

All contacts made about this investigation will be strictly confidential.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.