Schools closed for rest of term

(CNS): All schools in the Cayman Islands will remain closed until at least the end of this academic year, government officials have confirmed in a letter to the heads of all educational facilities. Ministry of Education Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith wrote to the schools on Wednesday confirming government’s decision not to open schools before the new year school year starts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last few weeks at the regular daily COVID-19 briefings, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that he did not think the schools would open before September. He said that once the coronavirus has been adequately contained or even eliminated and the community and economy begins a phased re-opening, schools would still be the last things to open.

He recently pointed out that children are generally the most asymptotic group, carrying and spreading the virus largely without any adverse consequences to themselves. However, they pose a significant risk to teachers and other staff.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor Connolly had also indicated in her appearance last week at the briefing that schools were not likely to open before the summer vacation.

The letter sent out to schools yesterday states that the closure applies to all education institutions, from early years to colleges, including technical or vocational centres.

The chief officer encouraged school principals to continue with online and distance learning programmes and said that further guidance would be sent to the schools in “due course”.

Monteith said that a decision about the possible re-opening of early learning centres or school camps for younger children in the summer months, as well as summer courses at colleges, would be made before the end of June.

The school closures have presented a significant challenge for some parents and served to stress how poverty and social inequality impacts the youngest members of our community.