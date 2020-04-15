Schools closed for academic year

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School on Cayman Brac

(CNS): School closure dates have not yet been formally confirmed but Premier Alden McLaughlin said on Tuesday that they would most likely be closed until the new academic year in September. The education minister is scheduled to appear at the COVID-19 briefing update tomorrow, Wednesday, when the myriad questions parents have about school are expected to be addressed.

McLaughlin has previously said that opening the schools would be one of the last things that would happen once the phased lifting of restrictions starts happening here after the virus has been eliminated.

But at Tuesday’s COVID press briefing, the premier said that discussions about when schools will reopen had not taken place but, as is the case in many other countries and given where we are now in the school year, it was his view that schools should stay closed until September.

He revealed that Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly would be joining the press briefing via Zoom on Wednesday.

Like most news organisations in Cayman, CNS has received many questions about issues relating to the school closures, home schooling and the challenges parents are facing. We have submitted the questions we received to the education department and remain hopeful that they will be addressed by the minister when she appears.