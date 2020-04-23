Rogue-rider spits at cops during arrest

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from George Town was remanded in custody after he was charged with a long list of offences Monday, following an alleged assault on police officers, whom he spat at as they tried to arrest him claiming he was “infected”. The man came to police attention last week when he was reportedly riding an illegal bike recklessly on Crewe Road.

Officers on patrol were alerted to a rogue rider at around 4pm last Thursday, 16 April, but he failed to stop when instructed to do so. Police were then told he had been spotted entering a property on Prospect Drive and officers tracked him down to the location.

The police officers identified him as the rider of the motorbike, which was also at the location, but as they moved to arrest him, he tried to flee, physically assaulting an officer as he did. Police said the man continued to resist and became verbally abusive towards the officers as they detained him.

But the threats continued and he spat in the face of an officer, making claims about being “infected”.

The man has since been charged with driving without insurance, driving without being qualified, use of an unregistered vehicle, intentional harassment, alarm or distress, resisting arrest, breach of curfew, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He appeared in court Monday morning, 20 April, and has been remanded until 30 April.