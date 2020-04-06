Queen thanks people for staying home

Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): Queen Elizabeth spoke to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth by video on Sunday, in a very rare address, to thank all healthcare and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, but she also thanked everyone who was staying at home, “thereby helping to protect the vulnerable”.

“I hope in the years to come, everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

The Queen, who is 93, recalled the first broadcast she made with her late sister, Margaret, in 1940 during World War II, speaking to children in Britain who had been evacuation from their homes. She said that now, as it was then, people will feel the pain of separation but that it was “the right thing to do”.

Offering comfort to the nation in lockdown, where the number of cases in the UK is close to 48,000, with close to 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, she said that we will all be with our families and friends again. “We will meet again,” she said echoing the signature WW2 song by Vera Lynn.

Here in Cayman during today’s press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Martyn Roper spoke about the Queen’s address. He said he hoped her point about people taking pride in how they respond to the pandemic would resonate here, and after it is all over Caymanians would look back and be proud of what they did.

See the Queen’s full address below: