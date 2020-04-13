Prosecution warnings mount over curfew breaches

CoP Derek Byrne delivers message about beach closures and curfews over Easter

(CNS): Forty people were warned for prosecution on Sunday morning, the police commissioner said in a video message circulated to warn people about the Easter Monday restrictions to the beaches and the parameters of the various curfews in the Cayman Islands. But so far only one person has been jailed for a curfew breach, and Summary Court documents available online show only three individuals have appeared in court facing these charges to date.

Police have not yet said how many people were warned for prosecution on Good Friday, if any, though the premier and the commissioner both said worrying numbers had been on the beaches congregating and drinking, and breaching the gathering limit, social distancing order and the parameters of the curfew.

CNS has contacted the police and is awaiting a response about the consequences these individuals will face. The possible wider loss of access to the beaches because of a handful of people has caused significant backlash in the community, as expressed in CNS online comment forum as well as all over social media.

The number of people breaching the evening curfew on all three islands remains very low, but breaches of the soft curfew appear to be increasing. People are using the limited access to supermarkets and exercise as excuses to be out doing more than getting essential supplies or getting in their daily 90 minute walk, run or swim.

While the number of people being warned for prosecution appears to be growing, these cases have not yet reached the courthouse and are now backing up.

The first case was heard in court 10 days ago, when a local man was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to breaching the curfew. This may have served as an early warning to the community about how seriously the courts are taking curfew breakers, but it seems to have lost the desired effect.