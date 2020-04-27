Premier optimistic about test results

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): As Cayman finally beings its ramped up testing programme, the anticipated results from the screen samples are expected to inform the next phase of the strategy to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he is optimistic that the results over the next week will reveal that the lockdown measures have worked to curb the spread of the virus and that some of the lockdown measures could soon be lifted.

A catalogue of issues, including the limited capacity of the HSA laboratory and a shortage of supplies required in the testing chain, has slowed the much anticipated increase in testing. However, hundreds of samples have now been taken from various front-line workers and as these results come in, the authorities will soon have a realistic picture of the extent of community spread of coronavirus here in the Cayman Islands.

Encouraged by just four positive results in the latest batch of over 150 test results revealed Friday, the premier said at the COVID-19 briefing that the anticipated results will be telling.

“They will help shape the next response of the government to the crisis,” McLaughlin said. “I am hopeful… that we will be able to… ease some of the restrictions.”

On the Sister Islands there has been just one positive result on Cayman Brac more than three weeks ago, so the restrictions could be lifted on both those islands first. But the premier indicated that things could start to change on Grand Cayman soon as well, as he stressed his optimism over how things were progressing.

McLaughlin added that changes to the Pensions Law in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday will allow people to access cash to keep them going when the economy starts to gradually open up.

“If the testing produces the sort of results we are starting to be cautiously optimistic about, we will be able to re-open various aspects of the Cayman economy and start to have money circulating and keep people employed and businesses alive,” the premier stated

He said the $15 million package of support for small business will also help but accepted that government does not have the resources to pay a large percentage of the workforce’s missing salaries.

“What I would ask everyone for… is a little patience over the course of the next week or so as we see how these test numbers turn out,” the premier urged. “If things go as well, as I and everybody else is hoping, we will probably start to see in relatively short order some significant adjustments to the shelter-in-place provisions, which I hope will allow access to more facilities and greater convenience to the general public.”

But he warned that the return to normality will still be carefully phased as he said he did not want to repeat the lessons taught in other places where access has been opened too early.