Premier: No cruise vote in this term

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Thursday‘s press briefing

(CNS): The cruise port referendum will not happen any time during this term, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Thursday, as he pointed to the national health crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the people’s vote would now be a matter for another government as his administration was going to be focused on continuing to contain the coronavirus and then managing the economic fallout until the end of this political cycle, implying that the current proposed cruise project is dead.

However, the premier stated at today’s press briefing that the case before the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal next month was about the “major” constitutional issue of the courts overriding elected legislators and not about the referendum per se. The cruise port referendum, he said, was not something that was even on government’s agenda for the rest of this term.

“Let me make that clear, whatever happens with that, it will be another government that deals with that,” McLaughlin said. “We have a national… public health emergency we are dealing with, as well as trying to keep the economy from collapsing. That is going to occupy all of our time for the rest of this term and well beyond… The holding of such a referendum is not on the government’s agenda at all.”

But he had met with the attorney general, he said, and the appeal was about whether the court is entitled to put itself in the role of the members of the Legislative Assembly. While the premier denied having any part in the scheduling of the case during this current appeal court session, he justified pursuing the appeal because he said it was a significant constitutional question.

“It is a major constitutional issue,” he said, as he pointed to the concerns about the ability of democratically elected members being able to pass laws if the court was allowed to overturn them. The premier said that the ruling regarding the same-sex marriage case was wrong and he believed it was the same in this case.

“It cannot be right that the court can decide what legislation can be passed by the Legislative Assembly. It is judicial activism on steroids,” the premier added.

Given the implosion of the tourism sector around the world and the massive hit that the cruise sector, in particular, is going to take, the likelihood that the current deal to build the cruise piers will remain intact appears very slim. But the definitive answer from the premier that there will be a pause on the referendum, pushing it onto a future political agenda, will be welcomed by campaigners as it makes it clear that government has essentially abandoned the current plan.

International reports suggest that both Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines, which were the cruise partners for the project, are facing serious financial jeopardy. There are also major questions surrounding the future of the cruise industry as a whole: what it will look like even if it manages to stay afloat and whether the orders for larger ships will remain on the books.