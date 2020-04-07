Premier hammers message: not business as usual

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Constant demands from the community to carry on with “business as usual” are frustrating government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Monday that to save lives there will be hardships and inconveniences, which the public had to face because if the authorities allowed everything that people want, it would expose us all to the rampant spread and the deaths that would follow.

“We are being besieged by requests from every quarter,” McLaughlin said at yesterday’s daily briefing, adding that everyone seems to want things to just go back to business as usual, which would create more opportunities for this virus to spread.

Describing the pressure they are under, he said he sometimes gets so frustrated that he wonders what is the sense of continuing the curfew, as so many people are demanding to go to numerous different stores and access many services. However, the premier said government was considering some kind of delivery or curbside pick up services in some cases.

“But it is not going to be business as usual and we can’t open back every store that people need something from,” McLaughlin added.

Acknowledging that the curfew is going to carry on for quite some time, he said government was looking at how they could make some supplies available to the public with minimal risk.

“We see what is happening at the banks; the situation at the banks is most unsatisfactory, despite our best efforts. A hundred people stretching in a line outside is a recipe for absolute disaster,” the premier warned. “When we try to put limits on the number of people that can be in a place, there is a knock-on effect because of the demand.”

He explained that government is looking at “some sort of delivery or curbside service”.

However, as McLaughlin again hammered home the message of what government is trying to achieve, he said was not possible to accede to every request to allow businesses to open, otherwise “we might as well do away with the curfew”.

“The only way we are going to have a chance of this not becoming an epidemic like it is in New York City, Italy, Spain and the UK is if we are prepared to be patient and put up with the inconveniences that this involves, the hardships in some instances for a few weeks,” he added

People are asking for government to relax everything, the premier noted, as he described the pressure from people wanting to get on with their ordinary lives.

“Getting on with your life the way that you were used to is likely to kill you or someone around you. That is what we are trying to get people to understand,” McLaughlin stated.

The demand for money transfer services to re-open is also continuing to cause problems. The first request from one such service to re-open has been refused because they did not offer a workable solution about how they would manage crowds. The premier said that, given how bad things were at the banks, he was not prepared to allow that to happen at more locations.

Cayman is now well into the community spread of the coronavirus, so the transfer companies will have to demonstrate how they will deal with the potential crowds.

McLaughlin said he was going to look at the situation regarding the postal service and speak with the postmaster general. There have been several concerns that elderly members of the community are not getting pension cheques from overseas and businesses that are still operating either as essential services or remotely are not able to pay each other or their staff.

But the evidence supporting lockdown as a way of preventing rampant and concentrated spread of the disease is strong. While Cayman is now facing some community spread, it is still incremental, and with just two patients in hospital with COVID-19 and only one death associated with the disease, the Health Services Authority has the capacity to cope with the current situation.

It is also still possible to contain the spread in general and allow the virus to burn itself out, giving Cayman a chance to lift some restrictions in a few weeks time. Lifting restrictions too early will result in a surge of cases, too much pressure on the health services and ultimately hundreds of deaths.

The premier said that we must do everything we can to avoid contracting the virus because no one knows how it will impact them or what the outcome will be.