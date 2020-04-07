Premier hopeful measures are working

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin was considerably more upbeat at the daily pres briefing on Tuesday, after venting his frustrations on Monday over the need for people to stay at home. After evidence of full compliance with the lockdown Monday night, far fewer people on the road Tuesday and promising indications regarding test results, he said he believed people are understating what government is trying to do and that the measures taken are working.

He said he remained “positive about the positives”, as he referred to the six new samples that came back positive on Tuesday for COVID-19. Four were from the isolated students, which he said vindicated the decision to create an isolation facility and test all those students before they were able to leave.

The premier said there was some reassurance that, 16 days after closing the borders there was no real evidence of significant community transmission of this virus. Most of the new cases are “clusters”, in other words the family connections to people who returned and went into isolation at home.

Repeating the stay-home and hygiene messages, he said, “I do believe that if we can remain vigilant and obey the protocols… this increases the chances of us keeping this virus from moving into significant community spread.”

The premier pointed to New Zealand as one of the countries that is not just flattening but squashing the curve, and noted that they are following the same type of restrictions that we are here, with plans to retain those strict limits for another four weeks.

“We are not the only ones that have adopted this rather draconian approach to dealing with this but we are determined… not just to contain the virus but to eliminate it within these borders,” McLaughlin said.

“If and when we get to that point, it will be possible to relax almost all of these restrictions, except for the closure of the border, and allow normal activity to continue. But we first have to ensure we have run this virus to ground,” he added.

Thanking everyone for their cooperation so far, the premier appeared heartened that people do appear to understand what the government is trying to do with the measures that have been adopted.

He also revealed that the border shut down will be formally extended by Cabinet this week, and while it has not yet confirmed the length of the extension, it is expected to be until 30 May.

However, that does not mean that the port or airport will open then, as government will continue to extend the closure because of the global situation.

McLaughlin said, as he has before, that it is unlikely the borders will be open for visitors again for many more months. And even when they do open, given the expected global recession in the fallout from COVID-19, tourism in Cayman is unlikely to return to anything like what it was by next year.

But while the premier was more upbeat about people following the curfew rules and helping contain the virus spread, he said there was still no let up on the number of requests coming into government for exempted workers. He said the department in his ministry where the decisions are made received 365 requests today alone.

He went into detail about the work that the staff members are doing and the wide category of exemptions being made and why. Although he said there is no list of exempted companies that the public could see, McLaughlin explained that businesses are getting exemptions for certain types of essential workers in what is a very complex process.

See the full press briefing on CIGTV below, set to start at the premier’s prepared remarks after his “grim reaper” world stats report: