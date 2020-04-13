Premier battles with public demands
(CNS): Demands from the public for a range of services continue, despite efforts by government to urge people to stay home and only go out for essential reasons. So despite the clamour, local post offices will not be resuming any time soon as government has deemed the move too risky. The public has been calling for many services, from pool maintenance to money transfers businesses, to re-open but Premier Alden McLaughlin has stuck to his guns over services posing significant risks that are not essential.
Several people here receive pensions and social security from the UK and the US by cheques, and local businesses that are still operating have been asking how they are to pay each other and staff without being able to mail out cheques. While almost all local banks now operate an electronic transfer system to move money between the different retail companies, it appears that much of Cayman’s domestic economy still depends on cheques and the lack of a postal service is preventing bills and salaries being paid.
McLaughlin had said he was going to discuss the concerns with the postmaster general, but said on Saturday at the regular COVID-19 briefing that a decision had been made not to open the offices.
“We are not re-opening the post offices,” he said. “We will have to find a way to ensure those people who need access to whatever service they need to get it. But we think it is too risky and unnecessary in the grand scheme of things.”
Meanwhile. the dilemma of vehicle inspections will be addressed through the law rather than opening the DVDL. McLaughlin has said a “virtual session” of the Legislative Assembly is being planned, possibly for this week, where lawmakers will be asked to make a number of legislative changes to help Cayman survive this curfew in the short term.
Lawmakers are expected to change the pensions law to provide for a holiday on the mandatory payments that must be made by employers and workers into pension schemes, as well as possible access to the cash for employees in some of those plans in certain circumstances. They will also amend the traffic law to allow for vehicles to be licensed even without a certificate of inspection.
McLaughlin said he would check with the attorney general how this amendment would sit with the invalidation of insurance policies, but he said insurance companies should be following the law and if the law says a certificate of road-worthiness is not required, they should not need it to validate a policy.
Another dilemma posed by the curfew and the current economic challenges is the issue of eviction, the end of tenancy agreements and the need for people to find cheaper places to live. The premier has confirmed that people who have to leave their current rented home to move to another one can now secure a letter of exemption to move for a limited period of time.
He said they can ask for a “one-off exemption”, which has already been given to people who have made the case to the government’s competent authority that they have a legitimate need, and they have been cleared to move home during a set period of hours on a set day.
All curfew exemption requests should be directed to curfewtime@gov.ky while enquiries about the curfew in general can be sent to NEOC@gov.ky
After listening to today’s briefing it’s clear they are not content with suppression and flattening the curve, they want to eradicate the virus from Cayman, whatever the social and personal cost. The Premier’s fairly detailed references to a 21 day hard curfew show they have given some considerable thought to this option but it would be a very grave mistake. The cost to the community to do this would be immense both economically and to the mental health of everyone and what would we get at the end, a world where the virus was still very much active. Are they suggesting that Cayman will isolate itself from the world for at least the next 18 month to 2 years? I understand their dilemma but there is growing evidence that the total human cost is similar to a flu season. (I am not suggesting this is the flu, simply that that we are not behaving rationally but emotionally. Ultimately it is not the governments job to save everyone, whatever the cost.) The US recently revised the # of deaths from Covid 19 down to about 60,000 which is very similar to the estimates of the flu in 2017-2018, but we didn’t stop the economy for that or any other flu season in recent times. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/2017-2018.htm
There needs to be a different option on the table. 1. Protect the vulnerable by figuring out who is over 70 or has a medical condition which puts them at risk and putting the right resources into isolating them. 2. Anyone who wants to stay isolated can stay isolated. 3. Begin to open up various support services in Cayman and test those staff. Do this incrementally and slowly enough to ensure the health services are not swamped. 5. Retain social distancing and train all businesses requirements that their staff must follow with each other and customers. 6. If there is a flare up, test quickly and widely and isolate anyone who was potentially infected. 7. Bring back tougher restrictions if needed but only for limited periods to damp down but not eradicate the virus.
The idea of eradication is so alluring but ultimately futile. Govt. should use its resources widely into preparing everyone for the inevitable, a life with this virus (or its later variants) for the long term, rather than continuing this fallacy that eradication is either possible or a viable approach.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds….oh forget it, Caymankind.
Unfortunately, we live amongst skeptics and anarchists who seem eager to go out and infect themselves and others just to prove how mentally-undeveloped they are. Perhaps the HSA should grant them their wish, inject them with the live virus, quarantine them, and transfer them to Northward upon negative testing. Anyone in this category that isn’t Caymanian needs to have their permits/PR cancelled and sent on next BA flight out of here.
Yes, god forbid someone should disagree with your hysterical group-think, they should locked up or executed.
Do you have a picture of Stalin or Hitler on your wall by chance?
I’m sure there’s some Nigerian princes out there who’d be willing to help out.
My tags are now expired. Will Alden forgive my ticket? I hope so. Because we have no options to abide by the ‘old laws’ under this new Marshall law bull
First off, I have been impressed by Alden sticking with his guns and trying to keep us safe. Part of this is giving access to pensions, which I think is absolutely crucial if people are going to survive, (unless the government wants to pony up a stimulus package like u.s. and canada but I don’t see that happening) – so access to pensions would be a win-win.
But..I am disappointed about this statement “They will also amend the traffic law to allow for vehicles to be licensed even without a certificate of inspection.” This seems dangerous. The goal around everything your doing is to prevent lives from being lost and this does the exact opposite.
If our government cannot even stop KNOWN Covid patients from breaking quarantine, why should anyone bother? I have wasted my time being responsible. And I am done being responsible. Every man for himself. Clearly our Government doesn’t care.
At some point we are going to have to open up businesses. I do not think anyone can deny that. It is just about when. If this virus will be a 2 year event, should we continue this Bullshit half assed curfew for 24 months? I say no.
Florida:
United States post office and private carriers work like a clock. Hardware stores are open. utilities companies are working. Lawn maintenance guys haven’t skipped a day.
There seems to be a clear consensus (elsewhere but Cayman) on what services are critical for a functional society, and such life-sustaining businesses can stay open. They include, but are not limited to:
Supermarkets and grocers
Farms and food manufacturers
Restaurants for takeout and delivery only
Hospitals
Healthcare providers including physicians, dentists, and veterinary clinics
Pharmacies
Banks
Post offices
Law enforcement
Gas stations
Automotive repair shops
Convenience stores
Laundromats
Transportation hubs including airports, maritime ports, train stations, and bus stations
Power plants
Shelters
Hardware stores: Most states are allowing stores like Ace Hardware and Lowe’s to stay open, as they help maintain the homes.
Office supply stores: Most states are allowing stores like Office Depot and Staples to stay open, as they facilitate the transition to working from home.
Would this be the same country that has had the most COVID19 cases and deaths worldwide? USA #1
Florida is a terrible example to follow. The handling of the crisis there has been filled with confusion, misinformation, and terrible leadership by the Governor. The number of new cases and deaths continue to rise and their efforts to assist those who lost their jobs is equally as terrible. We should all be thankful we aren’t following the Florida playbook.
And they have total control over the virus and virtually no deaths so it is working, right??
Florida also has 123,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 500 deaths. I’m not sure they’re the best example to put forth.
No plan. Do some reading Alden. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanchi/article/PIIS2352-4642(20)30095-X/fulltext
alden stopped talking sense a long time ago….his idiotic stance on pool maintenance proved that.
You would be the ideal person to give someone the virus. Some people you just can’t give away common sense to. Our Premier have made excellent decisions for this country. You worried about a pool!!!!!!
Pools being left can cause other major issues, cholera and typhoid to name a few. Then the subsequent increase in mosquitoes increases Zika and other risks, which we could do without given the current crisis at hand. At least let us have the chemicals available for purchase.
Please explain how opening post offices , at least for sorting, distribution and collection from our boxes, is risky? I have never seen more than a few people at a time in branches outside of George Town. What about those who receive pension checks by mail. You are crippling them! Stop ridiculing people who don’t do everything online.
The irony of course is it’s the elderly who tend not to do things online. We will save them from the virus, but what about undue stress?
The pool you need to be concerned with is your gene pool which with the apparent disregard for rules and sensible approaches to controlling the virus would be better suited for the cheetoh up north to dip into…
Alden has never been one to be able to admit his mistakes
Saw Jon Jon on today’s press briefings what a sad case he is- he was reading from sheets of paper like kids do in kindergarten class 4 years old when they are starting to read
Jon Jon you are a sad case- step down and stop embarrassing the Caymanian people
“You are in over your head”
Just stop it ! You are a bully! Must be ashamed of yourself.
Meanwhile, back in the 19th century, Cayman still pays its employees by cheque.
The banks charge too much to do it electronically & Fidelity does not have an online system that allows dual authorisation so cheques are written to our staff of 4.
$2 is too much. Figure out what each cheque cost you to buy. Then add the fee for processing. Then add in a cost for your time writing and then reconciling.
Nothing to see here folks!
https://www.zdnet.com/article/nyu-scientists-largest-u-s-study-of-covid-19-finds-obesity-the-single-biggest-factor-in-new-york-critical-cases/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/worst-is-over-cuomo-says-as-6-states-ally-to-reopen-economy-live-updates/ar-BB12yyxi
(How can this be???? Where are the 2.2 MILLION dead and why are the hospitals empty?)
CNS: Sigh. Again. That 2.2 million prediction was in an academic paper published by the Imperial College in London (see here). It predicted what could happen if no containment measures were taken. However, measures have been taken, which is why the figure has changed. The modelling will continue to be updated up or down depending on new data, including increased containment measures (down) or Trump opening up the country (up), which is how these things work.
The empty hospitals BS is the most depraved of the current round of conspiracy theories, James O’Keefe is a nut.
Sigh… OF COURSE you an people like you saved us all from the 2.2 million deaths.
“If it wasn’t for us!” Who knew that was coming….
CNS: No. For crying out loud, get a flipping grip. It was because of epidemiologists and an army of academics who have made a lifetime of studying this type of thing, and the politicians who listened to them, including – after a long time of trying not to – Trump, and for the healthcare workers, doctors and nurses who have been working long, hard hours to treat the sick, the EMT’s and all the other front-line workers. It happened despite idiot conspiracy theorists spreading dangerous lies and nonsense on the internet.
Peoples families in foreign countries rely on remittances Cayman residents….by stopping this you could be jeopardizing the health of these beneficiaries. Limit access the same as you do with banks but you need to be rational in your restrictions.
The rudderless oppression of the people continues.
I’m evicting my 27 tenants now in arrears first thing Sunday morning.
Irregardless of what the goverment says, the property owner is ultimately responsible for the cost of operating these rental properties and if no one is paying rent how are we to pay our bills? I do not see any of the goverment people coming up with money nor are they cutting there own pay but they can call a property owner mean and uncaring because they have bills to pay also.
Regardless. No such word as irregardless. Didn’t even read your post, too distracted by the grating grammar.
Can I assume you have a Trade and Business license, and are treating everyone fairly?
You are aware what happens when an economy is shut down? Up to last week the T&B board wasn’t meeting. And even if was meeting, without jobs, people can’t pay rent.
No need for a TBL if you only have two rental apartments