Premier battles with public demands

George Town Post Office, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Demands from the public for a range of services continue, despite efforts by government to urge people to stay home and only go out for essential reasons. So despite the clamour, local post offices will not be resuming any time soon as government has deemed the move too risky. The public has been calling for many services, from pool maintenance to money transfers businesses, to re-open but Premier Alden McLaughlin has stuck to his guns over services posing significant risks that are not essential.

Several people here receive pensions and social security from the UK and the US by cheques, and local businesses that are still operating have been asking how they are to pay each other and staff without being able to mail out cheques. While almost all local banks now operate an electronic transfer system to move money between the different retail companies, it appears that much of Cayman’s domestic economy still depends on cheques and the lack of a postal service is preventing bills and salaries being paid.

McLaughlin had said he was going to discuss the concerns with the postmaster general, but said on Saturday at the regular COVID-19 briefing that a decision had been made not to open the offices.

“We are not re-opening the post offices,” he said. “We will have to find a way to ensure those people who need access to whatever service they need to get it. But we think it is too risky and unnecessary in the grand scheme of things.”

Meanwhile. the dilemma of vehicle inspections will be addressed through the law rather than opening the DVDL. McLaughlin has said a “virtual session” of the Legislative Assembly is being planned, possibly for this week, where lawmakers will be asked to make a number of legislative changes to help Cayman survive this curfew in the short term.

Lawmakers are expected to change the pensions law to provide for a holiday on the mandatory payments that must be made by employers and workers into pension schemes, as well as possible access to the cash for employees in some of those plans in certain circumstances. They will also amend the traffic law to allow for vehicles to be licensed even without a certificate of inspection.

McLaughlin said he would check with the attorney general how this amendment would sit with the invalidation of insurance policies, but he said insurance companies should be following the law and if the law says a certificate of road-worthiness is not required, they should not need it to validate a policy.

Another dilemma posed by the curfew and the current economic challenges is the issue of eviction, the end of tenancy agreements and the need for people to find cheaper places to live. The premier has confirmed that people who have to leave their current rented home to move to another one can now secure a letter of exemption to move for a limited period of time.

He said they can ask for a “one-off exemption”, which has already been given to people who have made the case to the government’s competent authority that they have a legitimate need, and they have been cleared to move home during a set period of hours on a set day.