Positive patient taken to mandatory isolation

CMO Dr John Lee at Monday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Monday that a containment order had been placed around an apartment block in George Town Central after concerns that a person at the complex who had tested positive for COVID-19 might have breached the mandatory isolation order. The CMO said there was “some confusion” over whether this was a formal breach but the person has already agreed to go, and has been moved, to the government-supervised quarantine facility.

The news comes on a day when just one person with a travel history, who was already in isolation, tested positive for COVID-19 from a batch of 44 samples.

But Dr Lee also revealed that the first patient here suffering with the virus has been placed on a ventilator and another two people have been admitted to hospital. Currently there are two patients at Health City Cayman Islands who are positive but asymptomatic for COVID-19 and being treated there for other health problems. Meanwhile, in addition to the patient on a ventilator, there are two more patients with symptoms of the virus who are at the HSA but they are said to be stable at the moment.

During his update at the daily COVID-19 briefing, the chief medical officer explained that “a containment area had been introduced” at the apartment complex in the capital where a risk assessment and testing were now underway. He said that work was also going on to find out if the people in the neighbouring apartments had been in contact with the patient.

He said this was the only potential breach of the mandatory isolation order imposed on those who have tested positive that he was aware of.

“I think this is probably the only instance where somebody had been given instruction but didn’t follow it and I am giving them the benefit of the doubt,” Dr Lee said. “We are making a lot of efforts behind the scenes… to monitor these situations… We have a lot of people absolutely in compliance.”

The CMO also noted the work going on to support those in isolation, helping them with their health and other needs during the time they are in a full round-the-clock lockdown.

Most of those self-isolating at home under mandatory quarantine, either because they tested positive or are in a household with someone who tested positive, are following the rules. Dr Lee said that around 67 people are currently under a mandatory isolation order.

Despite growing calls for people to be placed in government quarantine, as fears grow that those who are positive and isolating at home pose a risk to the wider community, Dr Lee said there was a lot of work going on to manage the positive patients that the public does not see. In several cases the people are unwell and going through symptoms relating to the virus and others who are asymptomatic but are in compliance.

According to his latest statistics, 20 people are largely symptomatic another 15 are suffering symptoms at home.

Although there are no plans to force people into government quarantine when they test positive, Dr Lee made it clear that people must follow the rules regardless of their virus status, otherwise people would die.

“If we help the spread of COVID-19 by gathering, by staying too close to others, then we are going to have deaths on our hands,” he said, as he pointed to the mass graves being dug around the world. “Can you please comply with the requests to stay away from others, stay isolated and stay home… That is what is going to protect this disease from spreading in our community.”

Now that Cayman has some 100,000 test kits on island, preparations are underway to ramp up the testing significantly from the end of this week. The HSA will then be able to move away from the current WHO restricted criteria for testing and begin testing all front-line workers, from police to supermarket staff, enabling those who test positive to be placed in isolation.

Meanwhile, despite the number of people who are now becoming ill with the virus, the HSA is not overwhelmed with sick people, as is the case in so many other countries. The flu hotline is answering around 75 calls per day and some 42 patients presented to the hospital flu clinic with possible symptoms over the last five days.