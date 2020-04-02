Population details still in question

Governor Martyn Roper at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): The current population and demographics of the Cayman Islands are uncertain, as the most recent figures have not yet been released. The estimated population in the Spring 2019 Labour Force Survey by the Economics and Statistics Office was around 68,000, but some estimates indicate that the real figure could have been as many as 70,000, including 30,000 permit holders, before the recent exit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Cayman began its lockdown procedures and announced the closure of its borders, people began leaving. Between 15 March, two days after Cayman’s first positive case was confirmed, and 22 March, when Owen Roberts International Airport was closed, 12,574 people left the islands, Wesley Howell, the chief officer in the Ministry of Employment and Border Control, confirmed to CNS this week.

Howell also revealed that 4,003 people returned, leaving a net migration of 8,571, suggesting that there may still be 60,000 or more people resident here. There is no breakdown of the people who left to indicate how many were visitors and how many were expatriate workers, so government does not know with any accuracy the number of people it has to deal with during the COVID-19 health crisis or how many it will have to lend assistance to so they can leave.

The population and demographics, including the number of work permit holders, will be increasingly important in managing the pandemic and testing policies, as the current lockdown is expected to last for many more weeks.

The British Airways flight next Tuesday offers the first opportunity since the airport closed for some people to depart, and the governor has said that 200 seats will be available.

In last few days Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he is aware that the number of expatriates who no longer have work or money is growing and that this is going to be an increasing problem. While many of these workers want to leave, and McLaughlin said the government is encouraging them to do so, the challenge now is how they do that.

The premier has said that Cayman Airways could be deployed to make regional air-lifts to take people home if they can secure permission to land at airports that are now closed. However, that is dependent on regional governments, the ability to test those passengers and the numbers of people wanting to go to which countries.

A travel hotline was set up for those wishing to use the BA air-bridge to get to London. However, Governor Martyn Roper is now encouraging people to call that number wherever they want to go. This will enable the authorities to understand how many people need or want to leave Cayman, he explained during the latest press briefing.

While some permit holders are essential workers or are able to keep working from home, given the estimated number here on permits before the health crisis and the speed with which things changed here, it is probable that many got caught out.

While McLaughlin has said numerous times that government will help people who are stranded here and have no money, ensuring they have access to a healthcare, a roof over their heads and food, questions remain over how long it can deal with that as well as support the local population.

The premier has urged employers to take responsibility for their permit holders, but with the economy on pause, business owners outside of the offshore sector or essential services will find it increasingly difficult to support them. While many are helping their permit holders and local workers as much as they are able, there is already anecdotal evidence to suggest that significant numbers of employers have already abandoned those they recruited from overseas and in some cases their former local workers as well.