PM in hospital as virus symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter

(CNS): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced ten days ago that he had COVID-19, has been admitted to hospital as his symptoms, including a high fever, have worsened. While questions have been raised about his ability to continue leading the UK and its response to the pandemic, officials at No 10 Downing street have insisted that his hospitalization was a precautionary measure only.

Johnson was taken to an unidentified hospital in London on Sunday. Officials said in a statement that he had been admitted for tests on the advice of his doctor.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” the statement read.

No 10 said that Johnson would remain in charge, though it is understood that if his condition worsens Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been designated to take charge.