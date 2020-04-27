MLA urges pension raid to reset ‘ridiculous’ system
(CNS): Opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) made a powerful argument on Thursday for everyone who has a private pension to raid it following changes to the law. He said that such a move might be the catalyst needed to reform the current “ridiculous system”. Saunders said he had never heard anyone who was satisfied with their pension, as he urged government to face the fact that system doesn’t work.
The debate on changes to the National Pensions Law to provide a holiday from mandated payments into funds by employers and workers, along with the ability to withdraw significant amounts of cash, dominated the proceedings in the Legislative Assembly.
With the exception of North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, who proposed an alternative idea to give people money during this challenging time, all legislators supported the move.
Saunders said he supported people being allowed to access their own money, given the lack of alternatives open to them in such an expensive place to live, when government was not going to be able to support everyone. But he also indicated that this was a chance for the people to force an overhaul of a failing system.
“Lets be honest… the pension system that we have right now isn’t working,” he said as he emphasized his own individual view of the situation. “This is one of the first steps in dismantling the system that ain’t working.”
He said that, given modern mortality rates, there was no way that anyone could fund an adequate retirement on a regular salary by putting 10% of their salary into a fund, when they are kicked out of the workforce at 65.
“We need to start looking at restructuring the entire pension system in this country, ” he said, noting that having nine pension providers for such a small workforce was “ridiculous” and pointing to the high fees being taken by administrators as well. “I am fully supporting this as I believe the money is better off in the people’s hands than in some of these pension providers that we have.”
He said that, given the uncertainties we are all facing, it made no sense for people to be begging money and borrowing when they were sitting on money that they could use. Saunders said he welcomed the “bold” move by government to allow people to take as much as they have with this amendment to the law.
Although there have been some dissenting voices, the decision has been broadly welcomed by the public. Private pension holders will now be able to access up to CI$10,000 in a lump sum and then a further 25% of the remaining amount of their fund.
Pensions today, banks tomorrow and then perhaps we can get a currency not controlled by the Rothschilds?
I agree with Mr. Saunders that the current system is not working and that there is no way that anyone could fund an adequate retirement by putting 10% of their salary into a pension fund. The only people that truly benefit from the current arrangements are the pension administrators themselves. I support giving people access to 100% of their money. That said, there might need to be some restrictions on how the money is spent. People should be able to use their pension to start a business or pay off a mortgage. The unemployed should also be able to access the funds they need to avoid starvation and to keep their families safe.
He’s right. The pensions here suck. Then again, so do many personal finance products here too, bank accounts, Visa cards, loans etc are all terrible.
What the Govt. needs to do is amend the pensions law where any individual here on a work permit, the employer or the employee are not required to contribute pensions for. This will create a savings where the employer and employee can increase the rate required for Caymanians and residents from the mandatory 5%. If WORC functions as it was setup to do we should not have any issues whereby the private sector favors expat labor over Caymanians or residents because of savings on pensions payments.
Also the only people who are making anything currently from these private pension funds are the fund administrators. Why not also mandate that at least 50% of pensions funds should be invested locally as appose to making all of our contributions leave the island. With all of the Govt. capital projects that are being completed why shouldn’t we insist that these funds stay here, by investing in Govt. projects.
A very statesmen like speech! Thank you Chris for having calling the 9 private sector pensions too small.
Leaving aside the fees and poor performance of the pension fund, what really ticked me off is when they changed the law that took away access for those who leave after 1 year. The matching 5% and the idea that you could take the money after one year was an enticement to take up a job. It’s fine to change it going forward but it’s not correct to change the rules retroactively. That’s just plain wrong. That wasn’t the deal.
Well said Chris!
Can’t wait to get it.
My chamber pension is great anyone that says otherwise is totally ignorant about the pension plan It is the best preforming plan year over year and I
currently have 4 to compare