MLA urges pension raid to reset ‘ridiculous’ system

Chris Saunders in Legislative Assembly

(CNS): Opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) made a powerful argument on Thursday for everyone who has a private pension to raid it following changes to the law. He said that such a move might be the catalyst needed to reform the current “ridiculous system”. Saunders said he had never heard anyone who was satisfied with their pension, as he urged government to face the fact that system doesn’t work.

The debate on changes to the National Pensions Law to provide a holiday from mandated payments into funds by employers and workers, along with the ability to withdraw significant amounts of cash, dominated the proceedings in the Legislative Assembly.

With the exception of North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, who proposed an alternative idea to give people money during this challenging time, all legislators supported the move.

Saunders said he supported people being allowed to access their own money, given the lack of alternatives open to them in such an expensive place to live, when government was not going to be able to support everyone. But he also indicated that this was a chance for the people to force an overhaul of a failing system.

“Lets be honest… the pension system that we have right now isn’t working,” he said as he emphasized his own individual view of the situation. “This is one of the first steps in dismantling the system that ain’t working.”

He said that, given modern mortality rates, there was no way that anyone could fund an adequate retirement on a regular salary by putting 10% of their salary into a fund, when they are kicked out of the workforce at 65.

“We need to start looking at restructuring the entire pension system in this country, ” he said, noting that having nine pension providers for such a small workforce was “ridiculous” and pointing to the high fees being taken by administrators as well. “I am fully supporting this as I believe the money is better off in the people’s hands than in some of these pension providers that we have.”

He said that, given the uncertainties we are all facing, it made no sense for people to be begging money and borrowing when they were sitting on money that they could use. Saunders said he welcomed the “bold” move by government to allow people to take as much as they have with this amendment to the law.

Although there have been some dissenting voices, the decision has been broadly welcomed by the public. Private pension holders will now be able to access up to CI$10,000 in a lump sum and then a further 25% of the remaining amount of their fund.

See MLA Saunders’ contribution to the debate below on CIGTV: