Pension cash to take over six weeks to come

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that it will take several weeks for people to actually get their hands on the cash that they will be able to access from their pension funds when government amends the National Pensions Law on Thursday. Some pension companies have told their clients that it will take 60 days but the premier said that if they did this they will fall foul of the law. Nevertheless, the withdrawal, which is designed to help people through the current crisis, will take more than 45 days to get to the recipients.

McLaughlin said that the administrative process would take some time, given the number of people who will want money. He said time will also be required for cutting cheques, as it appears the money will not be paid out through electronic fund transfers, despite the current curfew measures, no postal service and restricted banking services.

Despite concerns that the anticipated mass raid on pension funds that the law will usher in will be a disaster for the future of retirement here, as few people will ever pay back what they take out, the move is extremely popular.

As the curfews to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic have closed businesses and put an unknown percentage of the population out of work, the pension funds provide a way to prevent people from becoming destitute in the immediate future.

The move is expected to inject around $500 million into the local economy over the six months window during which people can take cash from their pension fund. Anyone in the private sector with a pension account, whether they are still paying into it or not, and who is not already retired and therefore already taking money from it will be able to access a lump sum of up to $10,000, if they have that much in the fund.

Depending on how much you have in the fund, the amendment to the law will allow people to take a total of 25% of the rest of the fund after the first ten thousand dollars.

The decision to allow people to raid their private sector retirement piggy bank is designed to help the community get through the current economic shutdown caused by COVID-19. It is necessary because of government’s limited ability to directly assist the amount of people now in need on any meaningful scale. It has been described by the premier as a survival mechanism for workers and small business owners because no one knows how long Cayman’s economy will be in deep freeze.

During Tuesday’s briefing update, the premier said that people should be cautious and if they don’t need the money, they should not take it. He said it will not go away and they will be able to access money until November.