Pension cash to take over six weeks to come
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that it will take several weeks for people to actually get their hands on the cash that they will be able to access from their pension funds when government amends the National Pensions Law on Thursday. Some pension companies have told their clients that it will take 60 days but the premier said that if they did this they will fall foul of the law. Nevertheless, the withdrawal, which is designed to help people through the current crisis, will take more than 45 days to get to the recipients.
McLaughlin said that the administrative process would take some time, given the number of people who will want money. He said time will also be required for cutting cheques, as it appears the money will not be paid out through electronic fund transfers, despite the current curfew measures, no postal service and restricted banking services.
Despite concerns that the anticipated mass raid on pension funds that the law will usher in will be a disaster for the future of retirement here, as few people will ever pay back what they take out, the move is extremely popular.
As the curfews to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic have closed businesses and put an unknown percentage of the population out of work, the pension funds provide a way to prevent people from becoming destitute in the immediate future.
The move is expected to inject around $500 million into the local economy over the six months window during which people can take cash from their pension fund. Anyone in the private sector with a pension account, whether they are still paying into it or not, and who is not already retired and therefore already taking money from it will be able to access a lump sum of up to $10,000, if they have that much in the fund.
Depending on how much you have in the fund, the amendment to the law will allow people to take a total of 25% of the rest of the fund after the first ten thousand dollars.
The decision to allow people to raid their private sector retirement piggy bank is designed to help the community get through the current economic shutdown caused by COVID-19. It is necessary because of government’s limited ability to directly assist the amount of people now in need on any meaningful scale. It has been described by the premier as a survival mechanism for workers and small business owners because no one knows how long Cayman’s economy will be in deep freeze.
During Tuesday’s briefing update, the premier said that people should be cautious and if they don’t need the money, they should not take it. He said it will not go away and they will be able to access money until November.
See amendment to the Pensions Law in the CNS Library
See Tuesday’s press briefing on CIGTV below, starting at the CNS question about pensions:
Category: Economy, Local News, Politics
So many people are going to do this especially expats if needed or not. As they cannot get the pension otherwise until they retire and who nows if Cayman will even be able to pay it 20 years.
Also with the recent tank in the markets, the pension funds are going to take a massive hit in value trying to liquidate their holdings into cash.
The end effect is the devaluation of peoples pensions will be far greater than 25%.
But what can you do, many people need to the money to survive.
Yes, I’ll take the maximum amount out because I am better at managing my capital then the pension provider. Have you seen the returns they give? Minus all the administrative fees.
Where is the finance minister in all of this? Doesn’t he know you can borrow money for free? Far better than raiding underperforming pensions, and just hand it out…use whatever caveats etc, but money is free right now…the pensions are collapsong on the stock markets
This is crazy
The finance minister is busy staying home so not to catch the virus. Besides you really think they give a hoot about anyone’s pension nor have any idea of what to do? Look at the health & education ministers’ contributions to the discussions so far. Give me a break.
I’ll be withdraw to the allowed limit and immediately invest the funds elsewhere. The local pension funds perform so poorly that it is equivalent to a savings account with 1% interest p/a.
How about some effective enforcement against those employers who have not put funds in their employees accounts! They are the same ones that are not paying redundancy packages to their employees they are laying off, and are withholding other entitlements such as notice pay and accrued vacation pay?
Why should the people of the Cayman Islands be left to pick up the pieces where much of the economic and humanitarian disaster only now starting to reveal itself is a result of unscrupulous employers being permitted to operate outside the law?
What a embarrisment to one of the richest island in the carribbean.
Rich in money but severely lacking in wisdom
Ok so now to turn attention to government economic stimulis package…Alden where’s all that “work permit for everyone” money? You sold our jobs…we want the cash.
We will have buried 4000 by then
Who is the name of all that is good came up with this humdinger of a plan?
“He said time will also be required for cutting cheques, as it appears the money will not be paid out through electronic fund transfers, despite the current curfew measures, no postal service and restricted banking services.”
Cheques? Really?
as an expat(now caymanian) who has had their pension fund effectively stolen from them…i will be withdrawing every cent possible.
As a caymanian, period….I will be withdrawing also. It won’t be there in the future.
terrible plan that proves the the total incompetence of the the ppm.
as the economy is wiped out… the ppm have no proper stimulus or recovery plan.
their idea of raiding pension funds so you can feed yourself and keep the lights on in the short term is pure lunacy.
So says somebody who hasn’t lost his job or with enough money in the bank to pay mortgages and support a family without a job. Right now, it’s about survival and worry about the future later. Sorry that not everyone is in your enviable position.
Wrong – they have a plan; pay themselves and all the civil servants until everything is gone and then get a loan.