Parents frustrated by minister’s responses

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly joins Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Parents’ frustrations were unleashed yesterday evening after thousands of them tuned into the press briefing Wednesday with hopes of hearing Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly answer questions and set out the plan for keeping the children of Cayman learning during the COVID-19 curfew. But most were left disappointed with the minister’s responses, which they said were woefully inadequate.

Hundreds of parents of children, young and old, in private and public schools, responded to a CNS request for feedback about the minister’s presentation. Not many were satisfied with what they heard.

Several believed O’Connor-Connolly had dodged the key questions they want answered and few felt any better informed after the briefing. But there was considerable support for teachers, and many accepted the difficulties and uncertainties of the current situation. Some parents said this was a time of “crisis learning” and could not compare to the usual school curriculum.

In her presentation the education minister, who joined the press briefing by video link, read prepared answers to the questions that had been sent into the Department of Education Services (DES), which are posted in full below.

O’Connor-Connolly said the schools could not close now for the summer break and then re-open in the summer given the need for older students to sit exams at that time. But she was less certain about when the schools were likely to re-open, despite previous indications from Premier Alden McLaughlin that it was not going to be before the start of the new academic year, which would likely be in September.

The minister accepted that there was some serious inequities in learning at present, given the diverse circumstances of children, but she said the teachers and DES were doing what they could to assist. She urged parents to complete the survey that has been circulated to those with children in all government schools and to collect or arrange for delivery of the learning packets that remain at the schools.

O’Connor-Connolly also encouraged parents to engage directly with the schools where their children attend and their teachers. But she stressed that when school does eventually resume, it will not be ‘business as usual’, and there will be significant challenges for children as a result of this interruption to learning.

Many of the questions for the minister were from parents with kids in private schools who are paying full fees but feel the online offerings from schools vary greatly.

While some are in a position to pay the fees, there are concerns now from many Caymanian parents, especially those with younger children in private schools, who feel they are being taken advantage of. That was compounded this week when some schools sent out forms asking for the down-payment for the 20/21 academic year.

Some parents are struggling to pay the monthly full fees because in some cases both have lost their jobs, and many have complained directly to CNS and all over social media that they getting very little support or online learning for their kids from the schools, even though they are still demanding monthly fees.

But the DES has advised against pulling children from those schools to enroll them in the public system because the department is not able to deal with new students at present. If parents pull their children from private schools or they are expelled for non-payment, their only option now is home schooling, and to do that they must register with the DES and meet the criteria.

The minister said she was seeking a legal opinion relating to private schools and the obligations they have to provide alternative learning, but she was not clear about what that would cover. More generally, her advice to all parents facing challenges with children in private schools was to engage directly with the leaders of those schools.