Parents frustrated by minister’s responses
(CNS): Parents’ frustrations were unleashed yesterday evening after thousands of them tuned into the press briefing Wednesday with hopes of hearing Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly answer questions and set out the plan for keeping the children of Cayman learning during the COVID-19 curfew. But most were left disappointed with the minister’s responses, which they said were woefully inadequate.
Hundreds of parents of children, young and old, in private and public schools, responded to a CNS request for feedback about the minister’s presentation. Not many were satisfied with what they heard.
Several believed O’Connor-Connolly had dodged the key questions they want answered and few felt any better informed after the briefing. But there was considerable support for teachers, and many accepted the difficulties and uncertainties of the current situation. Some parents said this was a time of “crisis learning” and could not compare to the usual school curriculum.
In her presentation the education minister, who joined the press briefing by video link, read prepared answers to the questions that had been sent into the Department of Education Services (DES), which are posted in full below.
O’Connor-Connolly said the schools could not close now for the summer break and then re-open in the summer given the need for older students to sit exams at that time. But she was less certain about when the schools were likely to re-open, despite previous indications from Premier Alden McLaughlin that it was not going to be before the start of the new academic year, which would likely be in September.
The minister accepted that there was some serious inequities in learning at present, given the diverse circumstances of children, but she said the teachers and DES were doing what they could to assist. She urged parents to complete the survey that has been circulated to those with children in all government schools and to collect or arrange for delivery of the learning packets that remain at the schools.
O’Connor-Connolly also encouraged parents to engage directly with the schools where their children attend and their teachers. But she stressed that when school does eventually resume, it will not be ‘business as usual’, and there will be significant challenges for children as a result of this interruption to learning.
Many of the questions for the minister were from parents with kids in private schools who are paying full fees but feel the online offerings from schools vary greatly.
While some are in a position to pay the fees, there are concerns now from many Caymanian parents, especially those with younger children in private schools, who feel they are being taken advantage of. That was compounded this week when some schools sent out forms asking for the down-payment for the 20/21 academic year.
Some parents are struggling to pay the monthly full fees because in some cases both have lost their jobs, and many have complained directly to CNS and all over social media that they getting very little support or online learning for their kids from the schools, even though they are still demanding monthly fees.
But the DES has advised against pulling children from those schools to enroll them in the public system because the department is not able to deal with new students at present. If parents pull their children from private schools or they are expelled for non-payment, their only option now is home schooling, and to do that they must register with the DES and meet the criteria.
The minister said she was seeking a legal opinion relating to private schools and the obligations they have to provide alternative learning, but she was not clear about what that would cover. More generally, her advice to all parents facing challenges with children in private schools was to engage directly with the leaders of those schools.
Full Education Ministry Q&A for press briefing on 15 April
See Wednesday’s press briefing below, set to start at the education minister’s Q&A.
All I can say is people are starting to break mentally and it’s not even a month yet , the kids will be fine as long as the adults stay strong, hopefully this is all over in a couple of months, how much do we really believe our kids will lose in this time? kids are like tuned athletes who get an injury, if we can keep them mentally strong they will be back in the tick of things start getting back to normal, we will be fine just keep the faith and be strong, live on day at a time, this should serve as a good reminder that stressing too much about the future is not good
because we never know what is up ahead, plan but don’t stress
Why are the schools sending out emails for school fees when our children are not in schools? Can I get a legal opinion on this please.
Call your lawyer. Bet that call will cost you more than your school fees.
Some schools have already reduced fees. All fee-paying schools should do this. There is no justification for schools to be able to continue to charge as normal. This is nothing to do with hurting teachers or anything else. It is simply a reflection of our new normal. No school is providing the service that it is charging for. How can anyone justify continued 100% fee structures when –
they are not providing a facility
they are not hosting sports
CIS are still charging for swimming (really, the parents are contributing to swimming time)
the classes are clearly nothing of the standards from normal (and that’s to be expected of course, BUT why should parents have to pay as if its normal?)
the schools operating costs are clearly reduced while closed
the teachers can and should have wages reduced like many other employees in other industries are
and so on.
there is simply no justification for the schools to be allowed charge 100% fees as normal. Its not normal. its fine for CUC to charge me as normal, they’re still providing exactly the service they always do (and they’re actually letting people pay late). Gyms closed, so they’ve stopped charging monthly memberships. The schools must stop and think before they end up with a mass action lawsuit. huge shout out to those schools that have already stepped in to assist parents. Now, where are the rest of you?
Those schools have let staff go without telling you. Dare you to ask them who will teach your child when they do go back.
It’s simple. Pro rate your daily cost to enroll your child in private school, deduct it from what you paid for the full year (2019/2020) and have it applied to the 2020/2021 enrollment fees. If the schools disagree with this…class action lawsuit. See if the private schools would rather reimburse the fraction payment they didn’t actually earn or rather en dour a lengthy indefinite walk out with NO students to fund their school.
Except your children have a legal obligation to be enrolled in full time education, guess who is legally accountable if they are not. Hint: it’s not the schools
JOC was simply awful
Obvious result of failure of the Education Ministry to establish an online learning portal to support remote learning. The Ministry and Department has pursued school improvement solely by inspections. The inspectors should take note of this failing especially since it existed many years ago. Parents are not happy with the current provision.
Oh Please!!
Stop your wining!
Don’t you realize Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is much much to busy testifying about how Gay Marriage will ruin our island? A much more important issue than improving the education of our youth, or instilling in them a sense of love, compassion, and surrpot for our neighbors.
REMEMBER ALL OF THIS AT THE NEXT ELECTION. THROW THEM ALL OUT!!
Elect young, honest and honorable people without all of the incest of the current government.
not that I don’t mostly agree with you 3.03 but what is a ‘surrpot’ – genuine question…
Support
A pot of sirs. Very popular local dish. Usually eaten with a side of ma’am’s.
If you’re not being sarcastic, they meant ‘support’.
Exactly. Thank you.
When I first tuned into the LA and heard a woman spewing such hatred and bigotry I did not know who it was at first because I tuned in partway through. To later find that this fool is the person in charge of the ministry of education made me cringe.
Just like Mr. Seymour’s daily briefings are evidence that he has no idea what to do with health, this should enlighten everyone to the fact that JOC has no idea how to educate our children.
Remember at election time.
Hopefully the private sector schools will do the right thing with reducing school fees.
It is not just parents who are not happy about that woman’s speech. Teachers in the private schools are working hard, and have been since the schools closed to ensure learning continues. Plans are in place, all students are accounted for, laptops checked and technology audits taken out and followed up.
How did this woman get her position? She read off paper, clearly did not prepare or plan answers ahead, instead read from paper clearly written by someone else. She could not answer on the spot questions as she has no knowledge of education, teaching or what is happening in schools right now, especially not private schools.
She wants to investigate what teachers are doing at this time? Why is no one investigating what she is doing!
A woman of her position should be speaking up for education, for schools, teachers and students. She should understand fully conditions and steps taken by schools before arriving to a formal press release. She should know it anyway! Is that not what she is paid to do?
Shocking answers, shocking responses and disappointed that someone like that represents education for this country.
I just turn it off after the police commissioner finishes.
Listening to this woman was exceedingly painful. She cannot even speak English properly and she is the Minister for Education. She really has no clue what to do and cannot answer any questions without reading off prepared statements written by the many intelligent expats that work beneath her. People, by the way, who are leaps and bounds beyond her but can never be the Minister of Education because of the draconian restrictions allowing only a very small portion of the (some word argue severely interbred) “Caymanian” gene pool to be voted in.
Do us all a favour and have the people that actually know the answers attend the press conferences…Juliana can go back to illegally paving her friends’ driveways on the Brac.
You know, I hate it when people make these statements as if they know what they are talking about and clearly do not. The statements she read were written by Caymanians. And no we are not severely interbred. We have proven time and time again that we are as intelligent, educated and qualified as anyone else. In fact we have to be more so because of people like you who have no real contribution to make and so attempt to placate your own lack of self-worth by attempting to tear us down. Unfortunately for you, too many of us have gone through an awakening to the fact that many, many expatriates who claim superiority are severely misinformed. Like it or move.. oh but that’s not an option is it? #Best life you ever had.
REALLY? Not all of you are.
They were questions written by her staff in the Ministry
We have to pay her 12k per month for that?
Very bad presentation should have been better prepared to answer the questions as most all were easily predictable.
In these times we will see howmuch of these private school’s actually care for the children, or actually just in this for financial gain. If a parent cannot afford to keep their children in school because of not having a job and the child is “expelled” then you will see their intentions. My child is attends a private school, as the schools closed island-wide it was halfway through the month. Me and my wife recieved an email “reminding us” to pay the school fee. I was assuming and thinking that they would atleast make us pay half, but no. If you dont care about the parents strain how can you care about the children? Yes teachers are very important, but as of now we are all equal financially. Teachers arent the only ones that dont have jobs now. Like I said if you care about the children, have some sympathy for the struggle hundreds of parents are going through. To the higher up’s do not let greed ruin your good name.
Look I know these are unprecedented times but so many ministers were appointed out of their league…Tara to financial?…Gaypril to health?…JuJu education?…oh and of course MacKeeva and Alden to any position really.
You are an Idiot. That all I can say.
Yeah you don’t sound like you have much of a vocabulary. Should have left at nothing.
Pathetic fire and brimstone bullshit was all that was.
I agree absolutely. I wanted to hear proper information, not a load of religious claptrap. Between Seymour and this woman, the calibre of the government is shown to be woefully inadequate!
Her rushed prayer took longer than the Governor’s informative input.
Is any of this a surprise as all Alden did was hand out positions for political gain since he needed all these peoples’ support so he could keep the power spot. Where are all the rest of our elected leaders during this crisis? Just sitting somewhere collecting a big paycheck?
It’s not over yet and a lot more tricks will soon be exposed.
Get the testing going Mr. Premier!