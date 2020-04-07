One-off vouchers go to WP holders in need

(CNS): As government works on arranging airlifts for stranded foreign workers, now without jobs and unable to look after themselves, some of those in desperate need began receiving one-off food vouchers this week, each worth $150. The first vouchers were handed out Tuesday and more will be handed out Thursday. A total of 76 applications, including three from the Sister Islands, were made but it is not clear how many were approved.

Meanwhile, support for Caymanians in need is being made through the Department of Children and Family Service and the Needs Assessment Unit. 168 have already approved and there were 136 new applications that will be processed by the end of this week.

The NAU said it is now helping 1,681 families that have been approved for assistance.

Reading a report from the community affairs ministry at the briefing on Monday, the premier, who is responsible for that portfolio, said that five people have been recruited to the call centre to help with the applications still coming in.

See details below of how to get assistance:

Non Caymanians in need should not contact DCFS or NAU. Inquires can continue to be made by:

emailing to CIGCOVIDSupport@gov.ky

calling 244-8000 Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm.

NAU:

People who have already submitted an application may call 244-2426 , for confirmation of approval of services.

, for confirmation of approval of services. Contact for NAU can still be made to Phone #: 946-0024 Grand / 948-8758 Brac, Email: NAUInfo@gov.ky Website www.nau.gov.ky



DCFS: