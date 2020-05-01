OfReg offers little hope on gas prices

(CNS): Gas prices finally started to fall in Cayman this week but the utilities regulator, OfReg, which is tasked with tracking fuel costs around the world as well as regulating the sector here, has backed the local fuel suppliers’ claim that the lag in price decline is unavoidable. For years there have been concerns that while it takes weeks for a change in pump prices when the price of oil drops, it seems to increase in days when world prices go up.

“On average, fuel takes about four to six weeks to reach the Cayman Islands after purchase from the various sources, including from the Gulf and East Coast of the United States,” the regulator stated in a release. “As such, consumers in the Cayman Islands can expect to see reductions at the pump delayed by a similar period when prices are observed to be declining.”

Offering little hope to drivers, who have now had to wait more than eight weeks to see any significant change in the price at the pump, OfReg said the gas that people were buying last weekend here was typically purchased and loaded on the vessel around mid-March.

On Monday, 20 April, the price of a barrel of oil turned negative for the first time in history after the deepest fall in demand in 25 years. A flood of unwanted oil in the market meant suppliers were literally paying people to take it away as they had nowhere to put it.

Yet on Grand Cayman people are still paying around $4 a gallon on average. The lowest local gas price on 20 April here was the ethanol mix offered by Refuel at $2.99 per gallon The lowest per-gallon price for regular is $3.87 and for premium, $4.43. On the Sister Islands drivers are still paying as much as $6 per gallon.

OfReg claimed that its focus was on ensuring that the reduction in prices for importers gets reflected at the pump. Officials said that they will be assessing the purchase price and comparing it with the sale price when the next shipment arrives in the Cayman Islands. The office said it tracks and assesses the ‘first cost’ as well as the CIF (cost, insurance, freight), trading differential, landed cost of product, wholesale price and retail price.



“The price of gasoline will always be driven by the economics of demand and supply globally,” OfReg stated. “While prices in the Cayman Islands are based primarily on acquisition and other generally fixed cost per unit gallon, changes in prices at the pump are heavily influenced by the time it takes to finish a batch of fuel and move on to a new either lower or higher cost batch of fuel.”

The reduction in demand for fuel will also impact the fall in prices, the regulator warned, as it said fuel in bulk tanks and at the gas stations will take a longer time to sell out, which is why consumers may have to wait even longer for any really significant drop in prices.

The regulator also claimed that the logistics of importing also impact the time it takes for prices to change, as oil tankers deliver to a number of other ports before arriving into Cayman.

“This time can vary as the entities have the option to divert ships to countries most in need of supplies,” OfReg added.

So far this year, the cost of gasoline and diesel imported has fallen by 90¢, on average, for gasoline and diesel product, while propane fell by just 20¢ on average. OfReg’s analysis shows that a further reduction in wholesale prices is expected within the next week. But changes in price at the pump will still be impacted by the stocks at the gas stations.